C*4 Wrestling “Fighting Back” results: Vetter’s review the Fighting Back Invitational Battle Royal, Stu Grayson vs. Ortiz vs. Richard Holliday in a three-way, Evil Uno and Project 8100 vs. Myung-Jae Lee and Fresh Air

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

C*4 Wrestling (Capital City Championship Combat) “Fighting Back”

August 15, 2025, in Ottawa, Ontario, at Preston Event Centre

Released August 19, 2025, on Independent.TV

By delaying the show’s release a few days, it allows for some light edits, notably the breaks between the matches have been trimmed. This is one of my five favorite indy venues; it’s bright, looks new, and they always draw a crowd hot numbering perhaps 500. (It seems extra packed tonight! A lot of people are standing against the back walls!) I’m familiar with everyone in this lineup, but there are a few surprises here who are not C*4 regulars.

1. Marcus Mathers vs. Alexia Nicole for the IWTV World Title. I cringed when I saw this was the match they booked for Mathers; Nicole is a fine wrestler but she’s about 4’10” and not believable at all against men. She came out first and dove on Marcus as he walked to the ring, and we’re underway! She hit a Meteora in the corner and a snap suplex for a nearfall. He hit a flying forearm in the corner and a mule kick to her face at 2:00. Nicole hit some chops. Marcus dropkicked her in the face. Mathers hit a delayed vertical suplex at 4:30. Nicole hit a missile dropkick, and they were both down.

Nicole hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall at 7:00. Marcus hit a running back elbow and a fadeaway Stunner, then his Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Mathers shoved her and got booed. She fired up and hit some forearm strikes, but he dropped her with just one forearm strike. She hit a huracanrana for a nearfall at 10:00. She spiked his head on a headscissors takedown, then she hit a stunner for a nearfall. Marcus hit his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the face. She nailed a Poison Rana at 12:00, then a Widow’s Peak for a nearfall. “That would have made Victoria proud!” a commentator said.

Alexia applied a Muta Lock, and the crowd taunted Marcus to tap out, but he got to the ropes. The commentators noted that the only woman to ever hold this title was Kris Statlander in 2019. Mathers hit a running Penalty Kick on the ring apron. They got back to the center of the ring and traded forearm strikes. She got a backside for a nearfall, but he immediately hit a fisherman’s buster for the pin. That was really good and it topped my expectations going in, even though I know both are really talented — they made the size difference work. He raised her hand in a sign of respect, and they hugged.

Marcus Mathers defeated Alexia Nicole to retain the IWTV World Title at 15:13.

* Brent Banks and James Stone came out to separate entrances. Banks and Stone have been doing the ‘Cesaro/Sheamus’ thing — two guys who hated each other, but once they were ordered to team up, they gelled. However, they lost the tag titles last show to Project 8100. Stone got on the mic and admitted “I screwed up,” and he got “bloodthirsty” during their match. The crowd chanted “hug it out!” and Stone replied, “I don’t know if we’re there yet.” Stone asked Banks to put their issues aside and team up again tonight.

2. Brent Banks and James Stone vs. Casey Ferreira and Elliot Tyler. Casey and Elliot are two young kids from the Pacific Northwest scene, so this is a bit of a shock to see them on the East Coast. Tyler is a bit thicker; I didn’t realize until now how short he is. (He’s been feuding with hardcore specialist Drexl in the Pacific Northwest much of this year.) Casey opened against Stone, and the commentators immediately noted this is the debut for these two. Casey hit a huracanrana. Banks entered and hit a huracanrana on Casey at 2:30, then a second-rope flying back elbow. The kids began working over Banks, with Casey hitting a DDT for a nearfall.

With that portly stomach under a singlet, the commentators noted how Tyler looks like a young Kevin Steen (if Kevin was 5’7″!). Stone finally got a hot tag at 6:00, and he hit some punches on the kids, then a powerslam on Casey. He hit a Death Valley Driver, tossing Casey onto Tyler, and he got a nearfall. The kids now began working over Stone. Ferreira hit an Asai Moonsault to the floor at 8:30. “That definitely hit a fan!” a commentator said. Casey got a nearfall in the ring. Banks hit a double-noggin-knocker and a double stunner. Banks dove through the ropes on Tyler. Stone hit a standing powerbomb on Casey, and Banks hit a frogsplash. Banks and Stone piled on Casey for the pin. Entertaining tag. (I kept waiting for Stone or Banks to turn on each other, but we’ll see how long they last as a team!)

Brent Banks and James Stone defeated Casey Ferreira and Elliot Tyler at 10:09.

* The crowd again chanted, “Hug it out!” So they had a big bear hug in the middle of the ring and the crowd cheered!

3. Jessie V vs. Jonny Deluca. Deluca has dark hair that is shaved on the side of his head; he’s been here before but he’s not really a regular, either. Jessie V is massive and perhaps 6’5″ or so. Deluca attacked from behind as Jessie was removing his vest, and we’re underway. Jessie’s face and haircut looks like Eddie Edwards, but as I noted, he’s much taller and more muscular. Jessie hit a slingshot splash at 1:00. This is a first-time-ever singles match. Jessie hit a twisting brainbuster move that popped the commentators; Deluca rolled to the floor to regroup.

Jessie V ran shoulder-first into the ring post at 2:30, and Deluca immediately hit some blows to the back. Jessie V hit a right-arm clothesline while selling the pain in his left shoulder. He hit a dropkick at 6:00. Deluca hit a missile dropkick. He came off the ropes again, but Jessie cut him in half with a spear! Jessie hit a one-arm powerbomb for the pin. That was a good big man-little man match (and Deluca isn’t really that small!)

Jessie V defeated Johnny Deluca at 7:29.

4. Gabby Forza and Bear Bronson vs. Kevin Blackwood and Haley Dylan vs. Cecil Nyx and Kristara in a three-way tag. So, Forza and Bronson are married, Blackwood and Dylan are dating… and Nyx and Kristara have this annoyed big brother/over-eager little sister vibe (no, they aren’t siblings, but it’s a fun dynamic between them.) Bear and Kevin opened; the other four were on the apron, and Bear knocked him down, then bodyslammed him. Gabby tagged in at 3:00, and she bodyslammed Bear onto Blackwood, and that got a pop! Kristara tagged in, shook hands with Forza, then they locked up, with Kristara hitting some armdrags and a spinning heel kick for a nearfall at 5:00.

Nyx tagged in, so Haley tagged in, and Nyx dropped her immediately with a Mafia Kick. The commentators noted that Kevin and Haley are jawing at each other again; I recall they weren’t on the same page last show, either. Gabby and Bear put Haley and Kevin on their shoulders, and they kissed. Cecil put Kristara on his shoulders to mock them. Good humor. Kevin hit a stiff kick to Nyx’s spine for a nearfall at 7:30. The commentators talked about the “miscommunication” between Haley and Kevin. Nyx hit a hard clothesline on Kevin at 10:00. Haley jumped in and leapt onto Nyx’s back. Kristara hit a top-rope crossbody block on Blackwood, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall.

Gabby hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. Haley and Gabby brawled, and Dylan hit a running knee. Haley screamed in Bronson’s face and hit some forearm strikes; he dropped her with one. Bear hit a piledriver on Haley, planting her on Kevin’s chest at 14:00! Cecil hit a back suplex on Bear, but Bronson popped up and suplexed Cecil. Cecil hilariously didn’t have the same fire up after that one. Cecil hit a sit-out powerbomb. Gabby hit a spear on Nyx, then a Jackhammer for a believable nearfall at 15:30.

Haley hit a low-blow uppercut on Cecil. Gabby hit a swinging powerbomb off her shoulders on Haley. Bear hit a Black Hole Slam on Kristara. Cecil suplexed Bear. Kevin hit a Helluva Kick on Cecil. Haley and Kevin again argued, as she went to steal his pin! Kristara hit a shining wizard on Blackwood, and Cecil hit an Angle Slam on Blackwood for the pin! The commentators agreed that Haley cost her team the win. Really good action with the right mix of humor, too.

Cecil Nyx & Kristara defeated Gabby Forza & Bear Bronson, and Kevin Blackwood & Haley Dylan in a three-way tag match at 17:18.

* The other teams left, but Haley and Blackwood argued with each other in the ring. She screamed at him and slapped her in the face. She went to leave, but he grabbed her by the wrist. Kevin hit a spin kick to the ear that dropped her. He then hit a jumping Tombstone Piledriver and left the ring with her lying there.

5. Ryan Clancy vs. Sheldon Jean. This should be really good. I always say it’s too bad that TNA gave up on Sheldon when Kenny King left, because Jean is a real talent. A nice pop for Clancy, who certainly isn’t a regular here. I think a lot of fans are familiar with his work and know he just returned from a several-month tour in Japan. Jean hit a suplex at 2:00. Clancy hit a crossbody block for a nearfall. He hit a Buckle Bomb but came up a bit short on a Mafia Kick. Clancy hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip at 5:00 and some chops, then a butterfly suplex for a nearfall.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Clancy hit his picture-perfect dropkick at 7:00. They rolled to the floor and traded forearm strikes. Clancy hit a top-rope crossbody block in the ring, but Sheldon caught him and hit a Tour of the Islands-style powerslam for a nearfall at 9:00. Clancy hit a DDT and got a jackknife cover for a nearfall. He hit his Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall. Jean hit another powerslam for the pin. Good action.

Sheldon Jean defeated Ryan Clancy at 10:26.

6. Stu Grayson vs. Ortiz vs. Richard Holliday in a three-way. Yes, that is AEW’s Ortiz; I’ve seen him a few times recently on some New England shows. Stu recently won the “longest match in history” at 21 hours as part of a benefit for cancer research. (No, I didn’t watch it!) Holliday has a notable height advantage over his opponents. Stu hit a huracanrana on Ortiz, then he traded chops with Holliday. Stu hit a dropkick on Holliday at 2:00. Ortiz hit a DDT on Holliday, then a Flatliner on Stu. Holliday hit a low-blow uppercut on Ortiz, then one on Stu at 3:30, and he threatened to do one to the ref, too. Ortiz hit a Death Valley Driver on Holliday, and Stu hit a Lionsault on Holliday.

Holliday rolled to the floor, allowing the other two to trade forearm strikes, and Ortiz got a rollup for a nearfall at 6:00. Holliday got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for a nearfall. Stu hit a German Suplex on Richard, then one on Ortiz. He hit a belly-to-belly suplex on Holliday, then one on Ortiz! Holliday hit a second-rope 2008 twisting superplex on Ortiz for a nearfall at 9:00. Holliday missed a top-rope elbow drop. Holliday crotched Ortiz in the corner. Stu hit a running knee on Holliday. Stu got both guys on his shoulders and slammed them both to the mat for the pin on Holliday. “What a finish!” a commentator shouted

Stu Grayson defeated Ortiz and Richard Holliday in a three-way at 11:17.

7. Danhausen vs. Vaughn Vertigo. Vaughn has been traveling all over the U.S. this year; I always compare him to GYVet’s James Drake. Vaughn got on the mic and told Danhausen, “They didn’t get off on the right foot in Las Vegas,” and he doesn’t want to relive that. He told Danhausen he could curse him… or you can have what is in a wrapped box. Danhausen said he’d rather curse him! We got a bell, and Danhausen knocked Vaughn down with a shoulder tackle and a suplex for a nearfall. The commentators said it has been years since Danhausen has been here. Danhausen got his jar of teeth, but Vaugh rolled to the floor at 1:30.

Vaughn hit a European Uppercut as they fought at ringside. They fought to the back! The crowd booed. They returned, with Danhausen holding a painted door, and they got into the ring, with Vaughn hitting some chops. Vaughn made the ‘Go To Sleep’ hand gesture, but Danhausen blocked it. Vaughn hit a leg lariat for a nearfall at 4:30. Danhausen hit a stunner, and they were both down. He hit a release Northern Lights Suplex and was fired up. He hit some clotheslines into the corner and a bulldog, then a German Suplex at 7:30. He grabbed his jar of teeth! However, Vaughn hit a half-nelson suplex for a nearfall.

Danhausen hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall and some chops in the corner. They fought on the ropes, and Vaughn hit a headbutt that sent Danhausen to the mat. Danhausen tried a Go To Sleephausen, but I think it was partially blocked, as Vaughn hit a running knee for a nearfall. Danhausen cursed Vertigo, then hit a release suplex, tossing Vaughn through the door in the corner! He poured the jar of teeth into Vaughn’s mouth, then kicked him in the jaw and scored the pin. A fun match. Danhausen opened the box and it had an autographed picture of Vaughn, which he tore up.

Danhausen defeated Vaughn Vertigo at 11:37.

8. The Fighting Back Invitational Battle Royal. It’s called a Battle Royal, but it’s a Rumble with 60-second intervals! I don’t know how many participants are in it. Gabriel Fuerza drew No. 1 and Mark Wheeler was No. 2. Both are regulars. (I’m assuming there will be wrestlers in this, I don’t know.) They had a fast-paced minute of offense. Xander Orion was No. 3. I don’t know if I’ve seen him; he has long hair and a big tattoo covering his back. Alexander Kable was No. 4; he’s hefty and I think he’s new to me, too. Isaiah Prince, a tall white man, was No. 5. He’s got a good physique, and I again don’t think I’ve seen him before. No eliminations yet.

Kacey Diamond was No. 6 at 4:30; I’ve compared her to TNA-era Tenille Dashwood. All five men attacked her! Rajan Husher was No. 7; another new guy! Kacey walked on the floor, but she hadn’t been eliminated. Jeff Fury, who looks a lot like NXT/Evolve’s Robert Stone, was No. 8. Puf (9) and Ricky Willdy (10) entered together at 7:30! That doesn’t seem fair! Tommy Boy Leduc introduced the “Beer League Allstars” who were No. 11 and No. 12, and those two fought Puf and Willdy. The Beer League Allstars got winded running the ropes, so Willdy tossed one immediately. Willdy and Puf grabbed the other one by his groin, lifted him, and tossed him. So, we’ve had our first two eliminations, and we don’t know their names.

Tommy Boy Leduc got in the ring, so I guess he’s No. 13, and he has the lowest-cut singlet you just don’t want to see. Vanessa Kraven got in at No. 14 at 11:00, and she tossed Leduc; she’s a 6-footer and was in the first Mae Young Classic. Nathan Maryowich was No. 15; another new guy in blue biking trunks. Alvin Turner was No. 16; who are these guys? Kable has been tossed. The Sasquatch was No. 17; yes he wore an outfit not that different than what Giant Gonzalez wore. Vanessa tossed Jeff Fury. Bruce Thundersteen, a guy who is selling shake-weights, was No. 17. Vanessa Kraven tossed another under-sized kid, Alvin Turner. (She really does tower over them.) Mathieu St. Jacques was No. 18 at 16:00; he should clear out the ring, right? He started hitting spinebusters on all these kids.

Leah Sparks (think Candace LeRae but with pink hair) was No. 19. Isaiah Prince was tossed. Sasquatch kissed Vanessa, and she eliminated herself! Kaz Jordan was No. 20. Sasquatch was eliminated. Dreya Mitchell (think Lash Legend) was No. 21; I’ve been impressed with her in past showings, and she immediately beat up some guys. Leah Sparks eliminated Kacey Diamond. Devious Cass was No. 22; he’s a teen who has impressed on some recent Wrestling Open shows. He superkicked Leah. Giant Tiger (a heavy guy in a Tiger Mask) was No. 23 at 21:30. We have maybe eight in the ring but others on the floor were still in it.

The Salty Bully, wearing a complete black outfit that hides his whole body (he looks like a ninja!) was No. 24. Katrina Creed was No. 25; she has dark red hair and is a regular here. Willdy was tossed. Puf charged at someone and he fell over the top rope to the floor, too. Dylan Donovan (think Max Caster) was No. 26. Tyler Nox was No. 27… so many new guys! There were at least a dozen people in the ring. St. Jacques tossed Devious Cass. Evan Adams was No. 28; his hair is trimmed but he’s clearly older. KJ Swayde was No. 29; think “Reggie”/Sidney Akeem. Anthony Musso was No. 30; I know I’ve seen him at least once and his singlet makes me think of the Cincinnati Bengals. The Salty Bully was eliminated.

Bryce Hansen was No. 31; he’s got a good frame and I’ve really liked what I’ve seen from him in the past, especially on some other Canadian shows, but he’s relatively unknown here. Clay Wilson was No. 32; another new guy in short, dark hair. Dante Dubois was No. 33; I don’t think I’ve seen him, but he has an impressive physique and he appears to be Native American. Our last competitor (No. 34) is Jason Exile. But wait! Vaughn Vertigo attacked Exile, and he demanded to take Exile’s spot! Vaughn immediately brawled with his long-time partner and now foe, Gabriel Fuerza (who started this match and we just hit 33:00).

I’m seeing maybe 11 still in this. Tyler Nox was tossed. Katrina Creed was tossed. St. Jacques tossed Musso. I see Wheeler (who started the match with Fuerza) is still in there. Evan Adams was tossed. Bryce Hansen was tossed, and I think his head hit the apron on the way over. Fuerza hit a Tombstone Piledriver on Leah Sparks, then tossed her, and that got loudly booed. Fuerza and Vertigo kept fighting. St. Jacques clotheslined both himself and Wheeler out at 36:00! Vaughn hit a low blow and tossed Fuerza, but the refs didn’t see it, and Fuerza snuck back in! We suddenly have JUST Fuerza and Vaughn!!! Fuerza hit a low blow on Vaughn! He then tossed him to win. The commentators noted that Vaughn had a right to be angry as he tossed Fuerza.

Gabriel Fuerza won a 34-person Rumble at 37:08.

9. Evil Uno and “Project 8100” Dexter Doom and Haddy vs. Myung-Jae Lee and “Fresh Air” Junior Benito and Macrae Martin. Again, Project 8100 are now tag champs, but those belts aren’t on the line here. Uno and Benito opened, but Uno rolled to the floor. Long-haired Haddy also tagged out to bald teammate Dexter… who also rolled to the floor. So, the babyfaces all dove on them at 1:30. In the ring, Lee hit a dropkick in the corner on Doom for a nearfall. The heels worked over Lee in their corner. Uno unloaded some chops in the corner at 7:00. Lee finally hit a suplex on Uno, and they were both down. Macrae got a hot tag at 8:30 and battled Haddy, hitting a top-rope flying clothesline for a nearfall.

Uno crotched Macrae around the ring post, and Haddy got a nearfall on Martin. The heels now kept Macrae grounded and worked him over in their corner. This has been at a slow pace that indicates they are going long. Uno hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall at 12:00. Benito finally got a hot tag at 15:00 and he began kicking everyone, then he hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Haddy, then a forward Finlay Roll on Doom for a nearfall. The commentators noted how hot this crowd was after “four hours of wrestling.” (I’m sure they are at that point without the edits between matches!) All six fought in the ring.

Project 8100 was tossed to the floor, and the three babyfaces all stomped on Uno. They hit a team powerbomb for a nearfall at 18:00, but Haddy and Doom made the save. Benito and Uno traded kicks, and Uno hit a DDT. Doom hit a Black Hole Slam on Lee. Haddy hit an Angle Slam on Macrae at 20:00. Haddy missed a moonsault. Benito hit a slingshot stunner on Doom, and Macrae hit his spin kick. Fresh Air hit a team stunner on Haddy for a nearfall at 21:30; I thought that was it. Benito got crotched around a ring post. The heels once again surrounded Macrae, and they hit a team Russian Leg Sweep move for a nearfall at 23:00.

Uno got a chair and cracked it over Macrae’s back. Uno hit a leaping piledriver on Macrae onto a folded chair for a believable nearfall. Doom dove through the ropes at 25:30. Uno and Haddy pushed some doors into the ring. However, the babyfaces hit simultaneous spears through doors in the corner. Lee hit a doublestomp on Uno’s back. Macrae hit a frogsplash. Benito hit a top-rope 450 Splash to pin Uno. Good match, but perhaps a bit too long.

Myung-Jae Lee, Macrae Martin, and Junior Benito defeated Evil Uno, Dexter Doom, and Haddy at 27:56.

Final Thoughts: These shows are so good and I really do enjoy them, but this show did peak early on. I’ll go with Sheldon-Clancy for best, the Ortiz-Grayson-Holliday three-way for second, and even though I generally don’t like intergender matches, Mathers-Nicole was really good for third. Nothing wrong with the main event, but it certainly could have been shorter and tighter.

Some Royal Rumbles are filled with ‘all-stars.’ This one had maybe a dozen or so wrestlers I knew. If I had seen the other competitors before… It’s just once or twice each, and they didn’t make an impression in the past. But, they got back to what they hoped to accomplish, and that’s furthering the Vaughn-Fuerza feud. So, as much as I love a good rumble, you could fast-forward and just check out the finish of this one. I’ll reiterate we got to 34 competitors as Puf and Willdy came out together, and the three “beer league all-stars” also entered together.