WWE Clash in Paris lineup: New match added to the Labor Day weekend premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE Clash in Paris event will be held on Sunday, August 31, in Nanterre, France, at Paris La Défense Arena.

-Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight in a four-way for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

-John Cena vs. Logan Paul

-Sheamus vs. Rusev in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook match

Powell’s POV: The Reigns vs. Reed match was made official on Wednesday. The Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship was been pulled from the lineup due to Naomi’s pregnancy, which led to her relinquishing the title. The indoor venue holds up to 45,000 for concerts. The Clash in Paris main card is listed as starting at 1CT/2ET. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show streams on Peacock (and Netflix internationally). A same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).