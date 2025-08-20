AEW Forbidden Door lineup: The card for Sunday’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event that will be held on Sunday in London, England, at O2 Arena.

-Hangman Page vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. ROH Women’s Champion Athena for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Nigel McGuinness for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW Unified Championship

-Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defend the AEW Tag Team Titles against the winners of an eliminator tournament

-Mercedes Mone vs. Alex Windsor vs. Persephone vs. a Stardom wrestler in a four-way for the TBS Championship

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the TNT Championship

-Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kota Ibushi vs. Jon Moxley, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Gabe Kidd, and Claudio Castagnoli in a Lights Out Steel Cage match

-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian

Powell’s POV: FTR will face Bandido and Brody King on tonight’s Dynamite in the finals of the tournament for a shot at Lashley and Benjamin. AEW pay-per-views cost $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television and streaming platforms. I will be covering the show live, and Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).