AEW Dynamite, WWE Evolve, last week’s AEW TV grades, Seth Rollins, Headbanger Mosh, Joseph Conners, Kamala, Barry O, John Tolos,

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum. This is the fallout edition from Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision taping in El Paso. If you are attending this show or another upcoming event and want to help, send a note to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs. The show features Wendy Choo vs. Kylie Rae vs. Kali Armstrong vs. Kendal Grey in a four-way elimination match to become WWE Women’s Evolve Champion.

-I gave last week’s Dynamite a B grade.

-I gave Thursday’s Collision a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Seth Rollins (Colby Lopez) is 39.

-Headbanger Mosh (Charles Warrington) is 54.

-Joseph Conners is 38.

-The late Kamala (James Harris) was born on May 28, 1950. He died at age 70 of cardiac arrest, comorbid diabetes, and COVID-19 on August 9, 2020.

-The late John Tolos died of kidney failure at age 73 on May 28, 2009. In addition to having a long in-ring career, Tolos briefly worked as The Coach in WWE in 1991 when he managed The Beverly Brothers and Mr. Perfect.

-The late Barry O (Randal Orton) was born on May 28, 1958. He died at age 62 on March 19, 2021. He is the brother of Bob Orton Jr. and the uncle of WWE star Randy Orton.