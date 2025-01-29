AEW Dynamite in Huntsville, last week’s AEW and Collision grades, Bob Holly, Nevaeh

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite is live tonight from Huntsville, Alabama at VBC Probst Arena. The show features Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli. Jarrett will get an AEW World Championship match if he wins. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite in Huntsville, as well as tonight’s taping for Saturday’s AEW Collision. If you are attending either show or another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-I gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a B- grade.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a B+ grade. The Toni Storm and Mariah May angle was great, and this was one of the better episodes of Collision.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bob Holly (Robert Howard Jr.) is 62.

-Nevaeh (Beth Crist) is 39.