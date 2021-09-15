09/15 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 174): Dot Net staffer Will Pruett goes in depth on NXT 2.0, plus Big E winning the WWE Championship, the upcoming WWE Draft, AEW adding Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Ruby Soho, and Adam Cole

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Dot Net staffer Will Pruett joining to go in depth on NXT 2.0, plus Big E winning the WWE Championship, the upcoming WWE Draft, AEW adding Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Ruby Soho, and Adam Cole, and much more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 174) and guest Will Pruett.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.