What's happening...

09/15 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 174): Dot Net staffer Will Pruett goes in depth on NXT 2.0, plus Big E winning the WWE Championship, the upcoming WWE Draft, AEW adding Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Ruby Soho, and Adam Cole

September 15, 2021

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Dot Net staffer Will Pruett joining to go in depth on NXT 2.0, plus Big E winning the WWE Championship, the upcoming WWE Draft, AEW adding Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Ruby Soho, and Adam Cole, and much more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 174) and guest Will Pruett.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.