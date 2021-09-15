NXT TV viewership for the premiere of NXT 2.0

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 770,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the 601,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: NXT drew a .21 in the 18-49 demographic, which was up from last week’s .14 rating in the same demo. I assumed the number would shoot up due to the interest in NXT 2.0, the promise of a new NXT Champion being crowned, and because pro wrestling weddings typically perform well in the ratings. The numbers were solid compared to last week’s lousy numbers and the highest viewership count since April 20. It will be very interesting to see how the show performs in the weeks ahead.