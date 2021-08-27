WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Beck Lynch returns, Roman Reigns holds a championship celebration, tag match advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Becky Lynch returns to Smackdown.

-Roman Reigns and his WWE Universal Championship celebration.

-King Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

Powell’s POV: Brock Lesnar is not officially advertised in the preview despite being featured in Smackdown ads that aired during Raw. Rather, the preview questions how Reigns will respond to Lesnar’s appearance at SummerSlam. Smackdown will be held tonight in North Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review after the show.