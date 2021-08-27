AEW Rampage lineup: CM Punk and Darby Allin added, three matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler vs. Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian.

-“Lucha Brothers” Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. “Jurassic Express” Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy in the AEW Tag Title eliminator tournament final.

-Tay Conti vs. The Bunny.

-CM Punk and Darby Allin advertised.

Powell’s POV: AEW presumably taped segments involving Punk and Allin that did not play out in front of the live crowd when Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Milwaukee. I’m always a fan of companies taping segments that don’t make the spoiler reports for taped shows, as it offers a little more incentive to watch for those who read the spoilers. The winners of Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express will challenge The Young Bucks in a cage match for the AEW Tag Titles at the AEW All Out pay-per-view on September 5. Join Colin McGuire for his live reviews of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members.