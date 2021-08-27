ROH Notes: ROH Wrestling TV lineups, ROHStrong podcast, new Death Before Dishonor match with a mystery trio, ROH Week By Week match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Chris Dickinson, Homicide, and Tony Deppen will face a team of Pure Wrestlers who are considered past, present, and future at the September 12 Death Before Dishonor event. The Pure team will be revealed on Tuesday’s ROH Week By Week online show.

-This weekend’s edition of the ROH Wrestling television show features Dragon Lee vs. Eli Isom for the ROH TV Title, plus Allysin Kay vs. Trish Adora, and Angelina Love vs. Max The Impaler in ROH Women’s Championship quarterfinals matches. Love received a first-round bye.

-The September 4 ROH Wrestling TV show includes Rush, Dragon Lee, Kenny King, and Bestia Del Ring vs. Shane Taylor, Moses, Kaun, and O’Shay Edwards. This episode also has the ROH Women’s Championship semifinal matches.

-The September 11 edition of ROH Wrestling television includes Dragon Lee and Kenny King vs. Chris Dickinson and Homicide for the ROH Tag Titles.

-Beyond The Belles host Alyssa Marino will be Eck’s guest on Monday’s ROHStrong podcast.

-Dalton Castle vs. World Famous CB will be the featured match on the ROH Week By Week show that streams Tuesday on the ROH YouTube page.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes notes an ROH show that Danhausen will co-host this week, Eck’s thoughts on the Matt Taven vs. Vincent cage match and the potential fallout, and more on the Death Before Dishonor event.