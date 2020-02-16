The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Justin Credible returning to discuss playing comedy clubs with Sandman and Shane Douglas on "The Whole F'n Truth Tour", the status of the "Credible" documentary, reviewing AEW Dynamite with Vince Russo, and much more...
NXT Takeover: Portland Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show
CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS
The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Justin Credible returning to discuss playing comedy clubs with Sandman and Shane Douglas on "The Whole F'n Truth Tour", the status of the "Credible" documentary, reviewing AEW Dynamite with Vince Russo, and much more...
Be the first to comment