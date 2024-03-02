NXT Level Up results (3/1): O’Connor’s review of Javier Bernal vs. Je’von Evans, Wren Sinclair vs. Lola Vice, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Kale Dixon

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 107)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed March 1, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo accompanied by Adrianna Rizzo made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (w/Adrianna Rizzo) vs. Kale Dixon. Kale Dixon is back from a long injury layoff. “Stacks” used his power early but Dixon would work on the arm in response. “Stacks” worked on the ribs on Dixon and hit a strong clothesline for a near fall. “Stacks” applied a chinlock but Dixon worked through this hold and sent “Stacks” into the corner and hit a flatliner for a two count of his own. Late in the match, “Stacks” hit a tornado DDT and the cement shoes foot stomp to put away Dixon.

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Kale Dixon via pinfall in 5:22.

The commentary team hyped Wren Sinclair vs. Lola Vice for after the break…[c]

2. Wren Sinclair vs. Lola Vice. Sinclair rolled up Vice for an early near fall before transitioning into a one legged Boston crab. Vice pushed her off and hit a reverse elbow which dropped Sinclair to the mat. Vice stomped on the hand of Sinclair to remain in control and hit the double knees in the corner for the two count. Mid ring, Vice worked on the arm of Sinclair but Sinclair would rock Vice with punches to escape. Sinclair would look to finish but Vice would put down Sinclair with a variation of Chris Jericho’s Judas effect for the win.

Lola Vice defeated Wren Sinclair via pinfall in 4:43.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Javier Bernal vs. Je’von Evans. The fans were loud for Je’von Evans during his entrance. Bernal worked the arm of Evans but Evans would rock Bernal with a pair of headscissors but he would be cut off quickly from a clothesline by Bernal. Bernal applied a neck and chinlock on Evans and sent Evans into the middle rope and followed up with a kick for a two count.

Both men exchanged chops late in the match, until Evans dropped Bernal with a spinning sidekick and gained a close near fall with a springboard clothesline. Bernal would hit a DDT but he was unable to put the newcomer away. Evans looked to finish with a series of rollups but Bernal would roll through each time. Evans dropped Bernal with a boot and followed up with a twisting somersault splash springing from the middle rope to the top rope and down on Bernal for the victory.

Je’von Evans defeated Javier Bernal via pinfall in 6:23.

John’s Ramblings: Back to the regular three match format this week as expected and it was another easy edition to watch. The main event is the one to watch but if you have the time watch the whole show as each match delivered in my view.