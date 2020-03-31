Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s AXS TV show (no spoilers)

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards.

-Moose on TNA.

-Sami Callihan addresses Impact Wrestling.

-Rich Swann interviewed from his home.

Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs on AXS TV tonight at 7CT/8ET. The show is listed for a replay at 10CT/11ET.



