3/15 NXT 2.0 results: Moore’s review of NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler on Miz TV, Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar in a qualifier for the ladder match for the NXT North American Title at NXT Stand & Deliver, A-Kid vs. Kushida, Indi Hartwell vs. Persia Pirotta, Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT 2.0 TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live March 15, 2022 on USA Network

Before the WWE Signature, they aired an “In memory of…” graphic in honor of the late Razor Ramon Scott Hall…

The opening teaser recapped last week’s NXT main event where Dolph Ziggler became the new NXT Champion. Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett were on commentary…

NXT opened up with The Miz making his entrance to host Miz TV. Miz was cheered until he mentioned Logan Paul as Miz went on to hype his Wrestlemania match. Miz then introduced Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode to the show. NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler made his entrance to join the Miz on Miz TV. Ziggler talked about how being the champion “just feels right”. Miz said he respects how Dolph goaded Bron Breakker into putting his title on the line. Miz then had the production truck show Bron Breakker’s day at the WWE Performance center via security cam and roaming cameras. Breakker couldn’t find Ziggler and was sent home by the WWE coaches. Miz said Dolph doesn’t have to worry about Breakker mess up Miz TV.

Dolph said he is a fighting champion. Before Dolph could get his next sentence out, LA Knight made his entrance. Knight started out with his “let me talk to ya” catchphrase. Knight congratulated Ziggler for becoming new NXT Champion. Knight said if Breakker can’t make it, then Ziggler should defend his title against Knight. Ziggler said he’s a fighting Champion, but he only fights superstars so Knight would just have to wait. Miz said he thinks that Knight will be a big deal someday, just not now. Knight said he’s not just a superstar, he’s a megastar. Knight said that Ziggler claims that this is his show but this is LA Knight’s show.

Knight said that if Ziggler thinks this is his show “then show me”. Ziggler said he only wrestles in main events and whenever Knight discovers the main event then he’ll find him there. Miz announced that this week’s main event will be Dolph Ziggler vs. LA Knight for the NXT Championship…

John’s Thoughts: An okay promo segment, but what was even better was seeing Dolph Ziggler in a main event position. A bit ironic, that the last time Dolph was in the main event, back in 2016 was when he was feuding with Miz in a Career vs. Title feud. Knight continues to shine as a babyface, despite never winning big matches. His promo abilities allow him to get his heat back, but hopefully they don’t have the guy lose too much to the point where he can’t talk his way back. I say that, and we all know he’s taking the loss to LA Knight at the end of this show.

Cameron Grimes and Legado Del Fantasma were shown at different parts backstage heading to the ring. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams made their entrance to watch the Santos Escobar vs. Cameron Grimes match…

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Cora Jade about attacking Mandy Rose last week. Jade noted that Raquel Gonzalez is going to be out of action for 4 to 6 weeks. Jade noted that she was going to avenge Raquel and she knows that Toxic Attraction will come after her. Jade revealed that she stole the women’s title belts that Toxic Attraction has. Jade said she thinks Toxic Attraction will be pissed…

Grimes and Escobar were already in the ring. Trick and Melo joined Vic and Barrett on commentary. Melo claimed that he sent Pete Dunne packing forcing Dunne to change his name. Barrett said he respects Melo because Barrett also defended his IC Title in a ladder match…

1. Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar (w/Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza, Elektra Lopez) for a spot in the North American Championship Ladder Match at Stand and Deliver. Escobar got the first takedown and a one count. Escobar worked on Grimes with his usual methodical offense. Grimes tried to come back with Muay Thai roundhouses, but Escobar hit Grimes with a gamengiri, leading to Escobar going back to the methodical offense. Grimes managed to land a huracanrana on Escobar. Wilde stood in the way of Grimes’ PK which allowed Escobar to trip Grimes on the apron. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Escobar continued to dominate Grimes with methodical offense. Grimes made a comeback with a frankendriver and a few running tackles. Grimes dumped Escobar to ringside in front of Melo and Trick. Grimes managed to avoid Wilde and nail Escobar with a cannonball. Escobar blocked a dive with a reverse Lungblower for a two count. Grimes hit Escobar with his signature Spanish Fly Power Slam for the two count. Escobar hit Grimes with a knee. Grimes escaped a Thrill of the Hunt attempt and nailed Escobar with a superkick. Grimes went for a Cave In, but Escobar caught Grimes and hit Grimes with a Thrill of the Hunt for the win.

Santos Escobar defeated Cameron Grimes via pinfall 11:30 to qualify for the North American Championship Ladder Match at Stand and Deliver.

Escobar and Melo jawed with each other from a distance. Trick said Escobar is first in line to get laid out by the A-Champion…

John’s Thoughts: A good match between two professionals who don’t have creative direction at the moment. If Ciampa and Dunne (a.k.a. “Butch”) are completely done with NXT, then Escobar and Grimes are two wrestlers NXT should consider featuring in a more prominent position because they are two extremely experienced wrestlers compared to the plethora of inexperienced talent showcased on NXT 2.0. That said, Escobar definitely deserves to be featured prominently on the main roster. The guy is like Randy Orton if Randy were a better talker (Orton’s a decent talker, I’m just saying Escobar is more eloquent). Not to mention, he should be everything WWE wants in a main event star that can appeal to the Latin fanbase. Another highlight from this match, Trick and Melo. Trick and Melo are really coming into their own on the microphone. I don’t think Trick Williams has to wrestle because he’s already pretty good as Melo’s personal hype man.

Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray cut a promo about how they were coming after Toxic Attraction after they win the Dusty Cup…

Wendy Choo was chatting with Dakota Kai were chatting backstage. Toxic Attraction showed up looking for their title belts. Kai got in Rose’s face about how they didn’t need Toxic Attraction’s help. Mandy Rose said they did it because they can. Toxic Attraction left with Rose saying that they’ll leave pieces of Cora Jade that Kai can pick up after…

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett checked in from ringside. They sent the show to an introductory vignette which hyped up A-Kid’s debut…[c]