AEW Dynamite preview: The “New Year’s Smash” edition

December 29, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF’s first appearance since winning the AEW World Championship

-Mercedes Mone vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship

-Ricochet vs. Jack Perry for the AEW National Championship

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Omaha, Nebraska, at Liberty First Credit Union Arena (because there ain’t no New Year’s Eve party like a Nebraska New Year’s Eve party?). Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

