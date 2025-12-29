AEW Dynamite preview: The “New Year’s Smash” edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-MJF’s first appearance since winning the AEW World Championship
-Mercedes Mone vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship
-Ricochet vs. Jack Perry for the AEW National Championship
Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Omaha, Nebraska, at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET.
