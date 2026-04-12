AEW Dynasty pre-show results: Jack Perry vs. Mark Davis for the AEW National Title, Megan Bayne and Lena Kross vs. Maya World and Hyan for the AEW Women’s Tag Titles

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynasty Pre-Show

Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena

Streamed live April 12, 2026, on AEW social media platforms

-The pre-show was hosted by Renee Paquette, Jeff Jarrett, Paul Wight, and RJ City.

-Footage aired from earlier in the day of Paquette attempting to interview TBS Champion Willow Nightingale. Kamille attacked Willow and left her lying. Kamille looked into the camera and said, “I’m back, baby.” Paquette stood on the stage and said Kamille would be in action tonight.

Powell’s POV: Kamille returned to AEW television days before her run on the American Gladiators reboot premieres on Prime Video. Coincidence? Either way, it’s good to see her again.

-The broadcast team of Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone checked in from their desk at ringside. Ring announcer Arkady Aura delivered introductions for the opening match while the entrances took place.

1. Marina Shafir vs. Alex Windsor. The fans cheered when the bell rang to start the match.