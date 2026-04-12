AEW Dynasty results: Powell’s live review of MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship, FTR vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the AEW Tag Team Titles

CategoriesAEW PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynasty

Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena

Aired live April 12, 2026, on pay-per-view

AEW Dynasty Pre-show Results: Alex Windsor beat Marina Shafir in 8:55, Kamille beat Big Anne in 1:25, Jack Perry beat Mark Davis in 8:30 to retain the AEW National Championship, Megan Bayne and Lena Kross defeated Maya World and Hyan in 10:35 to retain the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles…

Pyro shot off on the stage, and then Excalibur checked in on commentary with Nigel McGuinness and Tony Schiavone. Ring announcer Arkady Aura delivered the introductions for the opening match while the wrestlers made their entrances…

1. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita. Don Callis sat in on commentary. Yes, of course, Rick Knox was the referee. Callis stated there would be a financial prize if someone could bring him Nick’s right eye (let’s hope no one screws up and brings the left eye to Callis).

Takeshita held Nick in front of Callis, who got up and raked the right eye while the referee was distracted. Okada and Takeshita isolated Matt. When he was about to tag out, Okada pulled Matt from the apron. Okada put on one of the Bucks’ ring jackets and posed in their corner while holding his hand out for a tag, which got a laugh out of the live crowd.

A short time later, the Bucks put both opponents in Sharpshooters. Okada and Takeshita slapped one another while locked in the holds, and they both reached the ropes. Callis credited the slaps with motivating them to break the hold. The Bucks set up for one of their signature moves on Takeshita, but Okada cut off Nick. Takeshita and Okada performed simultaneous pildrivers, and then Takeshita covered Matt for a near fall.

Takeshita hit Matt with a running knee strike and had him pinned, but Nick pushed Okada until they crashed into Takeshita to break it up. Okada tagged in and hit a top rope elbow drop on Matt, and then flipped off the hard camera. Nick attempted to pull Okada from the ropes. Takeshita grabbed Nick from behind while he was still pulling Okada from behind, and then Matt jumped over the top rope and performed a Canadian Destroyer on Takeshita, who pulled Nick and Okada over simultaneously with a German suplex.

Moments later, Okada set up Matt for a Rainmaker, but Matt ducked it, causing Okada to stop just short of hitting Takeshita. Matt shoved Okada into Takeshita. The Bucks called for a move, but Takeshita cut them off and set up Matt for Raging Fire, but Okada pulled Matt away and tried to hit him with a Rainmaker, but he ducked, causing Okada to hit Takeshita. The Bucks hit a BTE Trigger on Okada, which led to a good near fall. The Bucks set up for a Meltzer Driver on Okada, but Takeshita grabbed Nick’s foot. Takeshita opted to release Nick’s foot, allowing the Bucks to hit Okada with the Meltzer Driver. Matt covered Okada and got the three count.

“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson defeated Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita in 19:55.

Callis asked what the hell that was. Takeshita headed to the back alone while Callis remained in the ring with Okada…

Powell’s POV: One hell of an opening match. That was really fun. I can’t imagine this counts as Okada and Takeshita working together, so it will be interesting to see how they get to the AEW International Championship between the two of them that I still expect to see at AEW Double or Nothing. I mentioned during the pre-show that this was a hot crowd, and they’ve only gotten hotter since the pay-per-view started.

After a video package set up the next match, Ricochet made his entrance with Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun. “Judas” started to play, and some pyro shot off on the stage. The fans cheered, and then Chris Jericho made his entrance with a big smile on his face. “Soak it up, Chris, you deserve it,” Schiavone said…

2. Chris Jericho vs. Ricochet (w/Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun). There were loud “Jericho” chants from the hot crowd just before the opening bell. Jericho played to the crowd and fired them up before making contact with Ricochet. Jericho took Ricochet down with an arm drag. The crowd chanted, “You’ve still got it.” Jericho leaned between the ropes and looked into a camera. “I never lost it,” Jericho said before blowing a kiss.

Jericho took the camera from a cameraman on the floor. He pointed the camera at Ricochet, but then the production crew cut to a different camera while Jericho pointed the other camera at himself and said something. Moments later, Jericho set up for a Lionsault, but Ricochet stood up and shoved Jericho to the apron. Ricochet joined him on the apron, where they traded elbow strikes and kicks. Ricochet performed a Death Valley Driver that sent Jericho to the floor, where Liona stood over him and mouthed off.

Once Jericho was back inside the ring, Ricochet wrenched his right arm over the middle rope. Liona grabbed Jericho’s arm and did more damage while Ricochet distracted the referee. Jericho came back and avoided a Ricochet dropkick before hitting him with a Lionsault. The fans popped, and Jerihco waved for more. Jericho got Ricochet in position for the Walls of Jericho, but Liona distracted the referee, who had to act oblivious while Kaun entered the ring and ran Jericho into a turnbuckle pad. Ricochet rolled up Jericho for a two count.

Ricochet connected with a knee strike, a Death Valley Driver, and a standing shooting star press for a near fall. Jericho stuffed Vertigo and then put Ricochet down with a Codebreaker that led to a near fall. Both men got up and traded strikes. Jericho got the better of it and threw several chops. Jericho got Ricochet seated on the top turnbuckle and punched him ten times before pulling him down with a huracanrana. Ricochet stuffed a Codebreaker and hit him with a series of moves, including a brainbuster. Moments later, Toa motioned for Ricochet to hit Jericho with his own move. Ricochet obliged and performed a Lionsault before pinning Jericho…

Ricochet defeated Chris Jericho in 14:10.

Powell’s POV: Obviously, Jericho is telling a story by losing his first match back, but it was good to see Ricochet pick up a meaningful win. I’ve been saying for a while now that he takes too many losses. Jericho couldn’t have asked for a better live crowd. They were hot for everything he did and booed when he lost. I’m not exactly sure what happened after the match, as my satellite receiver decided that was a great time to reboot, but at least it finished right at the end of the video package that preceded the next match.

A video package set up the next match, and then Andrade El Idolo made his entrance. Darby Allin’s entrance followed, and his name graphic included a line that he’d won seven matches in a row…

3. Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo. Allin will earn an AEW World Championship match if he wins. Andrade struck an early pose between the ropes. Darby dove at Andrade, and they both tumbled to the floor. Allin tried to whip Andrade into the barricade, but Andrade reversed it. Andrade stopped and admired his planted female fan. Anadrade put Darby in vertical suplex position and held him up while he walked up the steps and dumped him into the ring.

Andrade went back to ringside, put on the planted female fan’s shades, and posed for a selfie with her. Once Andrade was done, Darby hit him with a Coffin Drop. Darby took Andrade into the crowd for a bit before they returned to the ring. Andrade performed the Three Amigos. Andrade put Darby over his shoulders and climbed to the ropes and went for a Samoan Drop, but Allin flipped him over and applied a crossface on the way down. Cool spot. Andrade reached the bottom rope with his foot.

Andrade went to the floor. Darby hit him with a suicide dive and bounced hard into the barricade, but he was fine. Darby went up top and hit Andrade with a missile dropkick on the floor. Darby returned to the ring as Andrade was on the apron. Darby tried to suplex Andrade into the ring, but Andrade reversed it, and they both crashed on the floor. Andrade hit Darby with double knees in the corner and covered him for a near fall.

A “take your pants off” chant broke out. Andrade obliged and had yellow trunks on. He went up top and performed a moonsault that Darby avoided, but Andrade landed on his feet and hit a standing moonsault for a near fall. Andrade grabbed Allin, who pushed off the ropes and countered with a Scorpion Death Drop. Darby followed up with a Coffin Drop. The referee counted to two, and then Andrade grabbed her arm to block her from making the third count.

Darby charged and went for a Code Red, but Andrade stuffed it and then blasted him with a spinning back elbow. Andrade covered Darby for a close near fall, and then acted stunned that he didn’t get the pin. Darby caught Andrade with the Last Supper and got the three count.

Darby Allin defeated Andrade El Idolo in roughly 16:30 to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship.

Andrade sold shock after the match. He got to his feet and approached Darby and offered his hand. Darby shook Andrade’s hand, and then Andrade raised Darby’s arm before leaving the ring…

Powell’s POV: A good match with the expected outcome, even though Andrade and the broadcast team sold it like a big upset. Andrade recently showed frustration with Don Callis doing business with MJF, and now he shook Darby’s hand, so it looks like he’s still on the road to turning babyface. Andrade has been able to get heat during some recent television matches, but it seems like the fans would prefer to cheer him, so why fight it?

A video package set up the AEW Tag Team Title match… Justin Roberts took over as the ring announcer. Adam Copeland made his entrance. The fans sang his entrance theme after it stopped playing. Christian Cage came out next. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler followed with Stokely Hathaway, who taunted Christian by showing off the watch he stole from him…

4. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (w/Stokely Hathaway) vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the AEW Tag Team Titles. Wheeler offered a handshake, but Copeland slapped his hand away. Wheeler spat at Copeland, and then they traded punches, while Harwood and Christian ran in and also threw punches at one another. A short time later, Copeland and Wheeler ended up at ringside, where Copeland ran Wheeler into the barricade. Copeland rolled Wheeler back inside the ring. Copeland had to fight off Harwood, which allowed Wheeler to catch him with a knee before hitting him with a Draping DDT. FTR isolated Copeland, who eventually tagged out.

Christian caught Harwood with the Killswitch and had him pinned, but Wheeler broke it up. Christian walked toward Wheeler, who clotheslined him over the top rope and then brought him to the floor and ran him into the barricade. FTR worked over Christian. They set up for the Power & Glory spot, but he fought back, knocked Harwood off the ropes, and hit him with a top rope headbutt. Moments later, Copeland and Cage went for the Power & Glory spot, but Harwood put his knees up. Wheeler dove from the top rope onto Copeland, who put his knees up. “All power, no glory,” McGuinness quipped.

A short time later, Wheeler grabbed one of the tag team title belts and returned to the ring, but Christian held the other end of the belt. Wheeler pulled it away, and it ended up hitting Copeland while the referee was shielded. Harwood covered Copeland, but he only got a near fall. Copeland bled heavily from the forehead and ended up with a crimson mask. Copeland and Cage set up for a move, but Hathaway pulled Cage off the ropes.

Copeland chased Hathaway around the ring, and when he returned, FTR hit him with the Shatter Machine. Harwood had him pinned, but Christian rolled Hathaway into the ring and into Harwood to break up the pin. Hathaway begged off when Harwood approached him, while the fans chanted, “You f—ed up.” Hathaway shoved the referee, who shoved him back, which sent him out of the ring.

Copeland speared Harwood and had him beat, but Wheeler broke it up. Wheeler picked up Copeland and put him down with a piledriver. Christian approached Wheeler with a chair on the floor, but Hathaway grabbed the chair from behind. Wheeler ran Cage into the ring post. Schiavone pointed out that Cage’s injured arm hit the ring post. Wheeler dumped Cage into the timekeeper’s area and returned to the ring.

Harwood and Wheeler both approached Copeland, who got up and threw punches at both men until he ran out of energy. FTR grabbed him and yelled, “FTR Trigger.” Copeland escaped and speared both men. Copeland used the ropes to pull himself to his feet and then went for a spear, but Wheeler countered with a sunset flip. Both men stood up, and then Harwood and Wheeler hit the Shatter Machine before Harwood got the three count.

“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in 21:10 to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: Another great tag team match. They had several suspenseful near falls and did a really nice job of incorporating Hathaway into the match. I like the call to keep the titles on FTR rather than go with the obvious play of Copeland and Cage winning the belts in Canada. The better the title reign, the more it will mean when Copeland and Christian or another team eventually dethrone FTR.

Excalibur recapped footage from earlier in the day of Kamille attacking Willow Nightingale…

TBS Champion Willow Nightingale delivered a backstage promo and said she would see Kamille at Spring BreakThru. A graphic listed Willow vs. Kamille for the TBS Title for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, which carries the Spring BreakThru theme…

A brief video set up the Casino Gauntlet match, and then Justin Roberts stood in the ring and read the rules of the match while a graphic also displayed them for the television audience. Tommaso Ciampa made his entrance, followed by Rush… Bryan Danielson replaced Nigel McGuinness on commentary…

5. Casino Gauntlet match for the vacant TNT Championship. Entrant No. 1 was Tommaso Ciampa, and No. 2 was Rush. Ciampa had his right elbow and forearm wrapped. Ciampa had Rush down in a corner of the ring when the countdown clock expired.

The No. 3 entrant was Bandido. After fighting off Ciampa on the floor, Bandido entered the ring and superkicked Rush before hitting Ciampa with a flip dive.

The No. 4 entrant was Mike Bailey, who performed a springboard moonsault onto Rush on the floor. Bailey followed up with a missile dropkick on Ciampa in the ring. Bailey and Rush had a long chop exchange, and Rush knocked Bailey down with an elbow strike.

The No. 5 entrant was El Clon. Rush went to the floor to go after Clon, who put him down and then did the same to Ciampa. Clon blasted Bailey with a kick from the apron and then entered the ring and picked up Bandido in powerbomb position, but he appeared to drop him. Clon seemed to repeat the planned spot by powering up Bandido and dropping him on his knees before covering him for a two count.

The No. 6 entrant was Pac, who entered through the crowd. He wore black boots and trunks rather than the gear he had been wearing (I never understood why he would cover up his impressive physique). He performed a Black Arrow from the top rope onto a few opponents on the floor. Pac, Bailey, and Bandido all ended up in the ring and fought one another. Bailey and Bandido ended up double superkicking Pac.

The No. 7 entrant was Daniel Garcia, who also entered through the crowd and rushed to the ring to help Pac. Garcia cleared some wrestlers from the ring, but then turned into a superkick from Clon. Garcia hooked Clon into a pin for a two count, and then they rolled around without either man getting a three count.

The No. 8 entrant was Anthony Bowens. Once in the ring, Bowens hit Bandido with a Fameasser. Bowens put Clon down and then executed a dragon screw leg whip on Bailey. Pac entered the ring and traded punches with Bowens, who ended up performing a DDT. Rush and Ciampa roughed up Bowens and sent him to the floor before following.

The No. 9 entrant was Kevin Knight. Rush and Ciampa went after Knight, who put down Ciampa, only to have Rush knock him down. Knight and Bailey teamed up and got the better of Pac and Yuta. Knight and Bailey teased fighting one another, but Garcia cut them off. There was a nice sequence that was capped off with Bandido hitting the 21 Plex on Ciampa, and he had him pinned, but other entrants broke it up.

The No. 10 entrant was Wheeler Yuta. A fight broke out on the floor. Bandido performed a flip dive, while Clon stood on the apron and turned it into a suplex onto a pile of wrestlers. Ciampa suplexed Knight onto a group of wrestlers on the floor. Pac got Bailey back in the ring and hit him with a Broken Arrow, but Ciampa broke up the pin attempt with a knee strike. Ciampa covered Pac, but Yuta pulled Ciampa to the floor and ran him into the barricade. Garcia, who had a bloody nose, put Bailey in the Dragon Tamer. Garcia wrenched back on the hold, and Bailey was about to tap, but Knight hit both men with a UFO Splash and then pinned Garcia.

Kevin Knight won the Casino Gauntlet in 21:05 to win the vacant TNT Championship.

Knight celebrated with the championship while Bailey was down on the mat behind him. A bit of pyro shot off on the stage. Bailey rolled to the floor, and the camera showed him for a moment, while Excalibur said it remains to be seen how Knight’s UFO Splash will affect their relationship…

Powell’s POV: A big ol’ spot fest. It was fun, and the live crowd enjoyed it, but there were a lot of big spots and near falls. It won’t be easy for the next match to follow. There’s also a chance of making fans numb by having so many near falls roughly halfway through the main card. Knight winning is cool, and I liked the way the finish provided a little cliffhanger when it comes to how Bailey felt about Knight crushing him with the UFO Splash.

A video package set up the AEW Women’s Championship… Backstage, Alex Windsor had an icepack on her head while standing in front of a makeshift bar that had Brawling Birds written on green glass. Windsor told Hayter it was her turn. Hayter slammed some beer and then made her entrance. Thekla made her entrance and was joined on the stage by Julia Hart and Skye Blue, but they did not accompany her to the ring…

6. Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s Championship. The referee held up the belt and then handed it off to someone at ringside. The ref returned to the middle of the ring and separated the wrestlers before calling for the bell. Hayter drilled Thekla with a big boot and then fired away with punches. Thekla came right back with a spear. Thekla hooked Hayter into a submission hold that Hayter broke by reaching the ropes. Both wrestlers ended up on the floor. Thekla hit Hayter with several punches, and then Hayter returned the favor before rolling her back inside the ring.

Thekla took control and got the better of Hayter for a few minutes. Thekla caught Hayter in an octopus hold in the middle of the ring. Hayter eventually reached the ropes to break the hold. There was a great camera shot of Thekla charging Hayter and blasting her with a boot to the head. Hayter came back with a suplex on the apron that caused both wrestlers to fall to the floor.

Moments later, Hayter performed a sit-out powerbomb for a near fall. Hayter set up for a suplex, but Thekla countered with a rollup and held the tights during a close near fall. Thekla struck the spider pose. Hayter picked up Thekla from the spider pose and performed a tombstone piledriver for a near fall. Thekla cut off Hayter on the ropes and suplexed her to the mat while hooking her own legs on the ropes. Thekla performed a double stomp onto the back of Hayter.

Thekla threw some big kicks at Hayter and covered her for a near fall. Thekla showed frustration. Danielson said she used a lax cover. Schiavone said Thekla made a mistake and knows it. Thekla struck the spider pose again, then got to her feet and ran into a big knee. Hayter followed up with a backbreaker. Thekla avoided Hayterade. Hayter hoisted up Thekla on her shoulders, but Thekla raked her eyes when the referee couldn’t see. Thekla rolled Hayter into a pin and bridged before grabbing the bottom rope while getting the three count.

Thekla defeated Jamie Hayter in 17:00 to retain the AEW Women’s Championship.

Alex Windsor came out and complained to the referee while Thekla acted like she was wiping tears from her eyes to mock Hayter. Julia Hart and Sky Blue came out and stood with Thekla on the ramp…

Powell’s POV: A hard-hitting match with an underwhelming finish. With Hayter working tag matches these days, this felt like a missed opportunity to give Thekla a credibility-building clean win. Even so, this match was a good choice to follow the Casino Gauntlet due to the difference in styles. The crowd was a little quiet to start, but the fans were invested despite the fact that the outcome felt fairly predictable.

A video package set up the AEW Continental Title match… Will Ospreay made his entrance. Renee Paquette stood on the floor and spoke about the match. Ospreay shot her a look before entering the ring. Jon Moxley entered through the crowd. Excalibur mentioned Ospreay stopping to shoot Paquette a look. Excalibur said it’s not something they play up often, but it’s not a secret that Moxley and Paquette are married. He speculated that Ospreay was thinking about what he was going to do to Paquette’s husband during the match…

7. Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW Continental Championship. Ospreay had his neck taped. The bell rang, and Ospreay dropped Moxley with a Hidden Blade. Ospreay looked to the cheering crowd and then asked how long he had. The fans sang Ospreay’s name, and then he knocked Moxley out of the ring with a second Hidden Blade. Moxley bled from the mouth. Ospreay stood on the floor and grabbed Moxley, who was on his back in the ring, and pulled him out of the ring with a neckbreaker.

Ospreay put Moxley’s head on the ring steps and then jawed at him about taking months of his career away from him. Moxley avoided a running kick and then put Ospreay down with a Paradigm Shift on the floor. Moxley brought Ospreay back to the ring and gave him a sleeper suplex.