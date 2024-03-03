AEW Revolution results: Powell’s live review of Sting and Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Titles in Sting’s final match, Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Revolution

Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum

Aired live March 3, 2024 on pay-per-view

AEW Revolution Zero Hour pre-show results: Jay White, Austin Gunn, Colton Gunn, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn beat Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Willie Mack in 12:25 in a 12-man tag match, and Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander defeated Julia Hart and Skye Blue in 13:30…

Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary from ringside and some pyro shot off on the stage. Excalibur touted that the building was sold out. Dasha conducted the introductions for the TNT Championship match…

1. Christian Cage (w/Nick Wayne, Shayna Wayne, Killswitch) vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship. McGuinness said Cage is “Daddy” to Mother Wayne. Cage ran the ropes and jumped over Garcia early in the match. Cage stumbled and sold an ankle injury. Schiavone said he wasn’t buying it. Sure enough, Cage took a cheap shot at Garcia and thumbed him in the eye.

Garcia sold an eye injury. Cage hit him with a dive from the top rope to the floor. Cage threw Garcia back inside the ring and followed him. McGuinness was in heel mode and gushed over Cage for not taking the count-out victory. Garcia clipped the back of Christian’s leg and then hit him with a dragon screw leg whip.

Garcia set up for an ankle lock, but Cage avoided and sent him back to ringside. Garcia returned to the ring, but Cage tossed him over the top rope on the other side of the ring. Garcia got back on the apron and was knocked back to the floor by Cage, who told referee Aubrey Edwards to count. Garcia tried to return to the ring, but Cage sent him back to the floor again.

Nick Wayne charged Garcia, who sent him flying into the timekeeper’s area. Garcia got back to the apron and traded punches with Cage. Garcia got the better of the exchange and returned to the ring. Garcia pulled Cage’s turtleneck over his head and then stood on the middle rope and threw punches at him while the fans counted along. Garcia did his dance before hitting Cage with a tenth punch.

Garcia picked up a couple of two counts before Cage cut him off with a punch to the gut. Cage stood on Garcia, whose neck was draped over the middle rope. Cage sold a leg injury from Garcia’s earlier attack. Both wrestlers went to ringside where Garcia ran Cage over the ring steps.

Back in the ring, Cage begged off. Garcia blocked a kick, but then Cage put him down. Cage went for a top rope splash, but Garcia caught him in an ankle lock. Cage rolled out of the hold. Garcia pulled Cage off the ropes and back suplexed him for a two count.

Killswitch chokeslammed Garcia while Cage distracted the referee. Cage followed up with a top rope frog splash for a near fall. Killswitch got angry at ringside and walked toward the ring.

Matt Menard ran out and hit Killswitch from behind to knock him over. Shayna got in Menard’s face, but he blocked her slap. Menard fought Killswitch to the back.

In the ring, Cage sent for a spear, but he acted like his ankle gave out. Garcia put Cage down with a piledriver for a good near fall that the live crowd bought into. A “that was three” chant broke out. Excalibur said 16,878 fans thought that was three.

Garcia went for a jackknife pin, but Cage grabbed the bottom rope. Shayna distracted the referee while Nick hit Garcia from the floor with a lousy cutter over the ropes. Cage hit Garcia with his Killswitch finisher and then got the three count.

Christian Cage defeated Daniel Garcia in 16:50 to retain the TNT Championship.

Powell’s POV: It’s too bad that whatever Nick was going for looked so weak. It was an enjoyable opening match aside from that hiccup and the crowd really seemed to believe that Garcia was on the verge of winning a couple of times.

Lexi Nair spoke while Bryan Danielson was shown warming up behind her. Nair said Danielson told her that he would make Eddie Kingston tap out. Danielson made his entrance. Schiavone said the match would be fought under Continental Crown Rules, meaning no interference was allowed and the match had a 60-minute time limit.

Backstage, Renee Paquette spoke about the match from Kingston’s perspective while Kingston was shown preparing. Paquette said that Kingston dedicated the match to Jun Akiyama. Kingston made his entrance…

Powell’s POV: I really like the sports-like presentation of having the backstage personalities talk while Danielson and Kingston were shown warming up behind them.

2. Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson for the Continental Crown Championship. Per the match stipulation, Danielson must shake Kingston’s hand if he loses. There were dueling chants for both wrestlers that seemed close to even. Danielson blocked a chop and then took Kingston down. Danielson kicked Kingston’s left leg twice and then threw a kick to his back.

A short time later, Danielson suplexed Kingston off the apron to the floor. Back in the ring, Danielson bent Kingston’s arm and then stomped it. Danielson bent his arm and stomped it again. Excalibur explained the strategy that Danielson was trying to take away Kingston’s chops.

Danielson went up top and jumped at Kingston, who caught him and gave him an exploder suplex. Danielson came back with a pair of dropkicks in the corner. Danielson went for a third, but Kingston avoided it. Danielson put Kingston down and threw a kick to his back and then executed a dragon suplex that led to a near fall.

Kingston ended up in a seated position on the top rope and knocked Danielson off the ropes twice. Danielson hit Kingston with another dropkick and then performed a butterfly superplex. Danielson locked Kingston’s left arm with his legs and then used his arms to wrench Kingston’s right arm. Kingston was able to escape and reach the ropes to break the hold.

Danielson threw elbows to Kingston’s head and then set up for a suplex, but Kingston came to life with elbows of his own. Kingston hit Danielson with an enzuigiri and a back fist, then sold his bad hand. Kingston executed a Northern Lights Bomb for a near fall.

Danielson got to his feet and kicked Kingston’s bad hand. Danileson hit him with a Busaiku Knee and covered Kingston for a good near fall. Danielson showed frustration over not getting the pin, then grabbed Kingston’s arms and stomped his head with several kicks.

Danielson put Kingston in a triangle sleeper, which Excalibur recalled Danielson putting Kingston out with previously. Referee Stephon Smith checked Kingston’s arm, but Kingston held it up and gave a thumbs up. Kingston reached the ropes with his foot to break the hold.

Danielson threw kicks at Kingston, who ducked the last one and performed a suplex. Danielson shot right up and performed one of his own. Kingston returned the favor with another suplex. Both men stayed down and the crowd came to life with applause for the sequence. An “Eddie” chant was followed by a “this is awesome” chant.