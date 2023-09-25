AEW Collision lineup: The card for the WrestleDream eve edition

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Juice Robinson

-“Best Friends” Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena, which will also host the WrestleDream pay-per-view the next night. Join me for my live review as Collision airs Saturdays on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s exclusive audio reviews are be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday nights or Sunday mornings.