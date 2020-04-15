What's happening...

AEW moving forward with the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view

April 15, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced that it will hold the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on Saturday, May 23. The event will not be held in Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Garden Arena as originally scheduled due to the pandemic. AEW has not listed the new host venue, but they did announce that Double Or Nothing will return to the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, May 29 2021.

Powell’s POV: The event is not listed on DirecTV as of this update, so there’s no indication of the price and whether it will be lower than usual. It could be a tough market if the company charges its full amount. Either way, I will be covering the show live as it airs, and you can join Jake Barnett for his weekly review of AEW Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET.


