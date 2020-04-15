AEW moving forward with the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced that it will hold the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on Saturday, May 23. The event will not be held in Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Garden Arena as originally scheduled due to the pandemic. AEW has not listed the new host venue, but they did announce that Double Or Nothing will return to the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, May 29 2021.

Powell’s POV: The event is not listed on DirecTV as of this update, so there’s no indication of the price and whether it will be lower than usual. It could be a tough market if the company charges its full amount. Either way, I will be covering the show live as it airs, and you can join Jake Barnett for his weekly review of AEW Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET.

UPDATE ON DOUBLE OR NOTHING AEW’s DOUBLE OR NOTHING event will be televised on pay-per-view as scheduled on Saturday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). Additional details related to DOUBLE OR NOTHING, which was initially scheduled to be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in pic.twitter.com/WBBwDj8tbv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 14, 2020

Las Vegas, will be revealed in the weeks ahead with features of the event itself ultimately being determined by the latest guidance of national and global health authorities. The highly anticipated event will be available for purchase via iN DEMAND cable operators, DirecTV, DISH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 14, 2020

Network and B/R Live. International fans can purchase the event at https://t.co/XoTR4oafKw. The DOUBLE OR NOTHING live event originally scheduled May 23, 2020, has been rescheduled for the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, May 29, 2021. — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 14, 2020



