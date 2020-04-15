NXT TV preview: NXT Tag Title match, the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament begins, Charlotte Flair, and more

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show, which will be broadcast live from Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Matt Riddle and a mystery partner vs. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Tag Titles.

-Finn Balor vs. Fabian Aichner.

-The beginning of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament.

-NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair appears.

-Will Velveteen Dream accept Adam Cole’s invitation for a live chat?

Powell’s POV: Riddle’s tag team partner Pete Dunne is in the UK and is unable to travel to the United States due to the pandemic, so the storyline is that William Regal is allowing Riddle to select a temporary replacement partner. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Thursday mornings.



