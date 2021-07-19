AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Jungle Boy vs. Angelico.
-Red Velvet vs. Julia Hart.
-Lance Archer vs. Zachariah.
-Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson vs. Billy and Colten Gunn.
-Hikaru Shida vs. Dulce Tormenta.
-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor.
-Dante Martin vs. Shawn Dean.
-Baron Black vs. Frankie Kazarian.
-Luchasaurus vs. Fuego Del Sol.
-Tay Conti and Serena Deeb vs. Vertvixen and Jazmin Allure.
-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Luchas Chase.
Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.
