AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Jungle Boy vs. Angelico.

-Red Velvet vs. Julia Hart.

-Lance Archer vs. Zachariah.

-Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson vs. Billy and Colten Gunn.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Dulce Tormenta.

-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor.

-Dante Martin vs. Shawn Dean.

-Baron Black vs. Frankie Kazarian.

-Luchasaurus vs. Fuego Del Sol.

-Tay Conti and Serena Deeb vs. Vertvixen and Jazmin Allure.

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Luchas Chase.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.