NWA Crockett Cup weekend, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, WWE weekend (reports needed), NXT Level Up, NJPW Strong, Rick Martel, Mike Quackenbush, EC3

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NWA Crockett Cup event will be held Saturday and Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Fairgrounds. Saturday’s show features Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis for the NWA Championship with Jeff Jarrett as the special referee along with tournament matches. Sunday’s show will include the finals of the Crockett Cup tournament. Both shows start at 6CT/7ET on FITE TV pay-per-view for $24.99 separately, and a bundle deal for $44.99. I am unable to cover the shows this weekend, but we will have full results available.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center. The show includes a confrontation between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive same night audio review.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Estero, Florida at Hertz Arena. Join me for this week’s live review as the show airs after college basketball on TNT. Colin McGuire is on vacation this weekend and will return next week, so I will also host the AEW Rampage audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members either late night or on Saturday morning.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings. It will be delayed this week while he is on vacation.

-We are looking reports the WWE events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Johnson City, Tennessee at Freedom Hall Civic Center on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Universal Championship, The Usos vs. New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-WWE is in Springfield, Illinois at Bank of Springfield Center on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest for the U.S. Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Huntsville, Alabama at Von Braun Center on Sunday with the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Universal Championship.

-WWE is in Moline, Illinois at Tax Slayer Center on Sunday with the following advertised matches: AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins, Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest for the U.S. Championship, and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Rick Martel (Richard Vigneault) is 66.

-Mike Quackenbush (Mike Spillane) is 46.

-EC3 (Michael Hutter) is 39.