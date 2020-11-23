What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the Survivor Series go-home show

November 23, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.326 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.215 million viewers. Today’s final number is up from the previous episode’s 2.234 final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown received a nice bump compared to the overnight number that came out on Saturday. The show finished first in the 18-34 and 18-49 adults demographics, tied for first in the adults 25-54 demo, and first in men 18-49 in Friday’s network battle.


