WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for Friday’s show featuring the Triple Threat for the Smackdown Tag Titles

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.187 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out on Saturday morning was 2.192 viewers. The final number was down from the previous episode’s 2.317 million final viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished tied for first in the men 18-49, and tied for first in the 18-34 adults demographics.



