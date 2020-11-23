WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the Survivor Series fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following match for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross.

Powell’s POV: The show will also feature fallout from last night’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. Raw will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. Join me for my live review at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.



