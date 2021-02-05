WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Edge and Bianca Belair appearances, Intercontinental Title Triple Threat, rematch

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Royal Rumble winners Edge and Bianca Belair appear.

-Big E vs. Apollo Crews vs. Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat for the Intercontinental Championship.

-King Corbin vs. Dominik Mysterio.

Powell’s POV: Bianca Belair has been added to the official preview after being left off the list earlier today. Smackdown will be live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. Join me for my live review of Smackdown at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.