CategoriesAEW News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following is the viewership counts for Thursday’s Go-Big Show, as reported by Showbuzzdaily.com.

The Go-Big Show on TBS: 875,000 viewers, 13th in the cable ratings with a .29 in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Go-Big Show produced 948,000 viewers, and finished 17th in the cable ratings with a .24 in the 18-49 demographic.