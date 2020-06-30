What's happening...

“Killer” Tim Brooks dead at age 72

June 30, 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime pro wrestler “Killer” Tim Brooks died today at age 72 following a long battle of cancer.

Powell’s POV: Brooks worked for many territories during his career, which started in 1969 and concluded in 1997. He went on to train pro wrestlers, including NXT North American Champion Keith Lee (read his comments below). My condolences to Brooks’s family and friends on their loss.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.