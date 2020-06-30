“Killer” Tim Brooks dead at age 72

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime pro wrestler “Killer” Tim Brooks died today at age 72 following a long battle of cancer.

Powell’s POV: Brooks worked for many territories during his career, which started in 1969 and concluded in 1997. He went on to train pro wrestlers, including NXT North American Champion Keith Lee (read his comments below). My condolences to Brooks’s family and friends on their loss.

Acutely aware of the pain today brings.

He was my birth, my knowledge, my preparation. Home when I was homeless.

Had I not seen him when I did…I never would again. Thank you Killer Tim Brooks for training me. I love you.#RIPKillerBrooks This next one is dedicated to you. pic.twitter.com/9zR32AmNLk

— Hopeful Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 30, 2020