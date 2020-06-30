Impact Wrestling announces new Slammiversary main event

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling announced the new main event of Slammiversary during tonight’s television show. The match will feature Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey vs. a mystery person for the vacant Impact World Championship.

Powell’s POV: Impact stripped Tessa Blanchard of the Impact World Championship last week, which created the need for the new main event. The previously advertised main event was Blanchard vs. Edwards vs. Austin vs. Trey vs. Michael Elgin in a five-way elimination match for the Impact World Championship. Impact has also severed ties with Elgin since that match was first announced.



