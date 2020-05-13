AEW Double Or Nothing lineup: The updated list of advertised matches and ladder match entrants, pay-per-view pricing

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the All Elite Wrestling “Double Or Nothing” pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, May 23 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

-Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee for the AEW Championship.

-Cody vs. Lance Archer in the finals of the TNT Title tournament.

-MJF vs. Jungle Boy.

-Casino Ladder Match (Entrants: Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, Fenix, more TBA).

Powell’s POV: AEW has announced Cassidy and Fenix for the ladder match since our last update. The winner of the ladder match will receive a shot at the AEW Championship. The rules of the match will be explained on Dynamite. The pay-per-view is listed for $49.99 on B/R Live and will also be available via pay-per-view via cable and satellite, and via FITE TV internationally.



