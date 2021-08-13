Impact Wrestling TV preview: Advertised segments for Thursday, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for Thursday’s television show.

-The winner of the Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage match for the Impact World Championship appears will appear on Impact.

-Melina makes her Impact debut.

-Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering.

D-Lo Brown said the winner of the Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage match that airs on tonight's AEW Rampage will be in the Impact Zone next week. This came after Cage stated that he would be in the Impact Zone next week.