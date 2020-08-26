8/26 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of new NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Tommaso Ciampa returns, Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango for the NXT Tag Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Taped earlier today in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University

Aired August 26, 2020 on USA Network

[Hour One] Highlights of NXT Takeover XXX aired to serve as this week’s opening…

Immediately after the intro montage, Scarlett [Bordeaux] and Karrion Kross made their entrance. Kross wore a formal suit while Scarlett wore a skin tight bedazzled bodysuit. Kross’s arm was in a sling. Kross took a mic and said he told everyone that he would become NXT Champion. Kross noted he warned everyone that everyone would suffer along the way to said championship. Kross said he kept true to his word when he ripped the NXT Title away from Keith Lee’s carcass like flesh from bone. Kross noted that there are casualities on all sides when war happens.

Kross acknowledged his shoulder injury, but said he likes the pain because it gives him life. Kross said as a realist he understands that he won’t be allowed to defend the NXT Championship in this condition. Scarlett handed Kross the title belt. Kross said on a path there are obstacles, but for Kross the obstacles are the path. Kross laid down the NXT Championship in the center of the ring (presumably relinquishing the title). Scarlett put a hourglass behind the belt. Kross said this changes nothing because doomsday is still coming. Kross noted that everyone pays the toll. Kross ended his promo with his White Rabbit “Tick Tock” catchphrase…

John’s Thoughts: Well damn, it had to happen, and it sucks that Kross put in so much hard work so far only to have his biggest moment lead to a huge speedbump. Stuff like this happens all the time in wrestling and it’s always something you wish you didn’t have to see. Best wishes out to Kross. As a long time proponent of Kross’s work, I’m hoping he doesn’t rush back from injury and I have all the confidence that he’ll come back better than ever.

Vic Joseph and Beth Phoenix were on commentary. They introduced Wade Barrett as their new in-house third commentator. Barrett noted that he empathizes with Kross having gone thorough similar injuries…

Breezango made their non-stripper entrance to challenge for the NXT Tag Team Titles…

1. “Imperium” Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. “Breezango” Tyler Breeze and Fandango for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Breeze and Dango got the jump on Imperium before the bell and took their advantage heading into the match. Imperium got control of Dango and used tags to keep him under control. Wade Barrett noted that his nickname for Fandango is “The Dangler” (ok… that cracked me up). After Dango hit Barthel with a dropkick the show went to regular commercial. [c]

Imperium used quick tags and powerful strikes to keep the ring cut in half on Dango. Joseph used Imperium in the ring as a plug for NXT UK returning next month. Dango clocked Barthel in the face, which allowed Breeze to tag in and clean house. He knocked Aichner off the apron and hit Barthel with a few leaping punches. Breeze hit Barthel in the chin with a high knee. Barthel came back with a European Uppercut. Breeze hit Barthel with a Beauty Shot while Barthel was diving. Breeze got a two count.

Barthel reversed the Unprettier by shoving Breeze to the corner. Barthel escaped a submission and tagged in Aichner. Breeze caught Aichner with a dropkick when Aichner ran in the ring. Dango tagged in and Breeze catapulted him into Dango’s fist. Breezango hit Aichner with their Surfboard Legdrop combo. Dango dived on Aichner at ringside. Barthel grounded Dango with a European Uppercut heading into break. [c]

Imperium had Dango undercontrol back from break. Breeze broke up a pin attempt by Aichner. Barthel hit Breeze with a tilt a whirl flapjack at ringside. Dango hit Aichner with a jawbreaker, but he fell into Barthel for the tag. Aichner hit Dango with a spinebuster. Imperium hit tandem moves on Dango to give Barthel a nearfall on Dango. Dango sidestepped Imperium’s double baseball slide. This allowed Breeze to tag in. He ran right into a lariat from Aichner.

Breeze caught Barthel and Aichner with superkicks when they went for the European Bomb. Dango hit both opponents with a double leg drop to pick up the pinfall on Aichner.

Breezango defeated Imperium via pinfall to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

Dango and Breeze were dancing on top of the commentary table to celebrate their win…

John’s Thoughts: Aichner and Barthel have had a solid string of matches, but they haven’t had any memorable feuds to make their title reign mean more than just a placeholder. Not their fault, the NXT Tag Division is in rebuild mode. Hopefully we get less stripper gimmick and more stories from Breezango. Either that, or I can see them as transitional champions to pass the belts over to Legado Del Fantasma (which, ironically, has the same goal is Imperium in terms of bringing back “respect” to pro wrestling).

McKenzie Mitchel interviewed Damian Priest backstage. Priest cut off Mitchell and told Mitchell that the party is still happening. Timothy Thatcher walked out and called Priest embarrassing. Thatcher said he’ll show the chapionship respect. Thatcher said he’s going to prove how unequipped Priest’s wrestling is when he steps in the ring with Thatcher

A camera showed William Regal, Paul Levesque, Shawn Michaels, and Matt Bloom backstage at a conference table. Joseph noted that the NXT officials were figuring out how to handle the vacant NXT Championship situation…

Joseph hyped Tommasso Ciampa returning after the break…[c]

2. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jake Atlas. Vic Joseph noted that we haven’t seen Ciampa on NXT for months. Atlas tried to jaw with Ciampa, but Ciampa gave him a headbutt. Ciampa stomped a mudhole on Atlas. Ciampa draped Atlas and hit him with the Willow’s Bell DDT for the victory.

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Jake Atlas via pinfall in 0:50.

Ciampa continued to beat up and toss around Jake Atlas after the match. The referees ran out to keep things under control and Ciampa stepped back from his ground and pound of Atlas. Atlas ran back and gave Atlas a running knee. Ciampa pushed Atlas’s head under the ring and then catapulted Atlas’s neck into the steel beam under the ring. The spectator wrestlers chanted “Asshole” at Ciampa. The medical staff and referees put Atlas on a stretcher.

After they put a neck brace on Atlas, Ciampa pulled Atlas off the stretcher and then gave Atlas a DDT into the ramp. Ciampa flashed a cocky smile and walked up the ramp…

John’s Thoughts: Interesting, and we’ll see where it goes. I’m not disappointed, I’m just not sure how WWE wants us to think of Ciampa. Maybe he’s a heel? But I can also see him being a Stone Cold like badass. The spectator wresters suggest heel, but again, let’s see where it goes. This was also not as biting because they haven’t really built up sympathy for Jake Atlas with the NXT viewers (I personally am a huge Atlas fan from his Bay Area work, so it’s easy for me to notice this lack of character build). I feel like if they really wanted Ciampa to be a nasty heel, you’d throw out someone like Drake Maverick or something. Hell, a Drake Maverick vs. Heel Tommaso Ciampa feud would be badass if done right. I digress.

Vic and Wade discussed what they saw with Wade saying that the locker room is now on notice. They cut to a Candice LeRae video package where she addressed her relationship with Tegan Nox. She talked about knowing Tegan before WWE and did buddy-buddy things with Tegan before WWE. LeRae then talked about being done with Tegan because while she helped Tegan, Tegan never helped her. LeRae said if Tegan doesn’t want to follow the Gargano way she should stay away and Cest Le Vie (Nice reference to Nox’s old entrance music… a personal favorite of mine next to Isaiah Scott’s indie theme)…[c]

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Bronson Reed on his thoughts on Timothy Thatcher throwing his name in the hat of North American Title contention. Reed pointed out that he actually beat Priest in a one-on-one match. He was interrupted by the returning Austin Theory. Theory was acting condescending. Reed slapped Theory and walked off. Reed smirked…

Mia Yim made her entrance. Her theme was interrupted by Robert Stone cutting a promo on the stage. Stone’s promo was cut short by Shotzi Blackheart running over Stone with her toy tank…

3. Mia Yim vs. Shotzi Blackheart. Blackheart and Yim started off with chain wrestling. Blackheart then hit Yim with her “Welcome to the ball pit” leg drop. Blackheart rolled up Yim for a two count. Yim returned the favor wiht a two count of her own. Yim and Blackheart had a bit of a stalemate. Yim jabbed Blackheart in the throat during Blackheart’s wolf howl. Yim yanked Blackheart to the mat and got a two count. Barrett noted that Yim is wrestling a weirdo now and he hated wrestling weirdos when he wrestled. Yim locked Blackheart in a Bow and Arrow. Blackheart escaped with a lateral press for a two count.

Shotzi flipped out of the corner and gave Yim a corner tackle. Shotzi hit Yim with a Sling Blade Bulldog. Shotzi hit Yim with the switchblade kick and Saito Suplex for a two count. Yim caught Shotzi with a Full Nelson Suplex. Yim hit Blackheart with a face wask. Blackheart sidestepped a dropkick and gave Yim a running senton. Shotzi hit Yim with the top rope senton for the victory.

Shotzi Blackheart defeated Mia Yim via pinfall in 4:31.

Beth noted that Blackheart picked up one of the biggest wins of her career so far…

The unseen interviewer interviewed William Regal about the world title situation. Regal said he was heading to the ring to tell everyone what he came up with in the ring after the break…[c]

[Hour Two] McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez about their upcoming tag team match. Kai pointed out that it’s easier for her team because she and Gonzalez are an actual tag team while Shirai and Ripley aren’t…

William Regal stood in the ring standing next to a podium with the NXT Championship. Regal recapped Karrion Kross having an injury so severe that he was forced to relinquish the title. Regal said he was giving Kross best wishes on his long road to recovery. Regal said that on next week’s Tuesday edition of NXT, there will be four former NXT Champions going in the ring for a four way match to decide the new NXT Champion. Regal announced Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Finn Balor, and Adam Cole as the wrestlers in the four way. Regal said for the first time in NXT History, the title will be on the line in a 60 minute Ironman match…

John’s Thoughts: Last night I come off the Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace 30 minute inronwoman match only to get a 60 minute ironman match to review next week. Maybe Regal’s a fan of Impact and getting inspiration? I joke. Anyway, this is a hot match. My guess is that they put the belt on Finn Balor given that he’s the safest and biggest money bet to draw viewers as a champion. Maybe they go back to Cole? I also assumed that Balor was on a collision course with Kross anyway so they can pit Balor against Kross down the road with the tables turned if they want to go back there (Heck, this might be the last we’ve seen of Kross in NXT, but I’d prefer he’d not get called up just because NXT will allow him to retain his creativity which would most likely be taken away on the main roster).

Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph checked in on commentary. Barrett said he’s definitely coming back next week to not miss that hot match…

Alicia Taylor handled the formal in-ring introductions for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship match…

4. Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. The commentators were surprised that Escobar dismissed Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza before the match. Scott attacked Escobar early on. Escobar retreated and recovered at ringside heading into commercial.[c]