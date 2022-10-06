10/06 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Barnett and Powell on WWE broadcast team changes, Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara’s backstage altercation, WWE hiring a Director of Longterm Creative with a Marvel background, WWE Extreme Rules predictions and storyline build grades, AEW Dynamite discussion

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett and Jason Powell co-host Dot Net Weekly: WWE broadcast team changes, Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara’s backstage altercation, WWE hired a Director of Longterm Creative with a Marvel background, WWE Extreme Rules predictions and storyline build grades, AEW Dynamite discussion, and more (101:22)…

Click here for the October 6 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.