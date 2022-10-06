Former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee dead at age 30

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee died on Thursday at age 30. Sara’s mother Terri shared the news and did not disclose the cause of death. “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” Terri Lee wrote on social media. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.”

Powell’s POV: Lee married former WWE wrestler Wesley Blake (Cory Weston) and the couple had three children together. My condolences to the entire family on their tragic loss. A memorial fundraiser has been set up by Bull James to help the family via GoFundMe.com.