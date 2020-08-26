Karrion Kross relinquishes the NXT Championship due to injury

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Karrion Kross opened Wednesday’s NXT television show by relinquishing the NXT Championship that he won at Saturday’s Takeover XXX event. Kross had his arm in a sling and acknowledged his shoulder injury, then said he was a realist and knew the company wouldn’t let him defend the title in that condition. Kross placed the NXT Title belt on the mat, then Scarlett turned over an hour glass before they left the ring together.

Powell’s POV: Kross suffered the injury during the title match with Keith Lee on Saturday. Kross underwent an MRI exam on Monday. There’s no word yet as to how long he will be sidelined, but the layoff will is obviously expected to be long enough that the company opted to have him relinquish the title belt. Here’s wishing him a speedy recovery.