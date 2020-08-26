New NXT Champion to be crowned on “NXT Super Tuesday”

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new NXT Champion will be crowned on Tuesday’s television show. NXT General Manager William Regal announced Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole in a 60-minute four-way Ironman match for the vacant NXT Championship.

Powell’s POV: Karrion Kross relinquished the NXT Championship due to a shoulder injury at the top of Wednesday’s NXT television show. The four-way Ironman match for the vacant championship is obviously a big hook for the special Tuesday edition of NXT. Let the debate begin as to whether NXT would have been better off saving that big hook for a week when they will run head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.