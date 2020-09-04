MLW Pulp Fusion video featuring a surprise return, Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, Konnan, Erick Stevens, Injustice, Savio Vega, Tom Lawlor, and more

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW released the latest edition of its Pulp Fusion video series on Thursday. Check it out below or via the MLW YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: The official preview lists the following: Tom Lawlor and Erick Stevens take their Filthy Search Party to the Amazon River in search of Dominic Garrini, Richard Holliday potentially debuts a new talk show, Alex Hammerstone is ready for the restart, Injustice puts Simon Gotch and Contra on notice, Konnan vents about Salina de la Renta, Savio Vega has a special message and challenge. As for the surprise return, let’s just say that you may have seen this person on another company’s television show recently.



