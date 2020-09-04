AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Allie vs. Red Velvet.

-Colt Cabana vs. Zack Clayton.

-Dark Order’s 5 and 10 vs. Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall.

-Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. Shawn Dean and Brandon Bullock.

-The Butcher and The Blade vs. Faboo Andre and D3.

-Ivelisse vs. KiLynn King.

-Darby Allin vs. Luther.

-Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. Ryzin and Angel Perez.

AEW Dark streams tonight at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr's review will be available on Saturday morning.



