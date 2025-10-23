What's happening...

AEW Full Gear lineup: Championship match set for the next pay-per-view event

October 23, 2025

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, November 22, in Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center.

-Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: Mone defeated Statlander to retain the TBS Championship at last year’s Full Gear, which was also held in Newark. Based on the angle on the WrestleDream pre-show, Big Boom AJ and a partner (QT Marshall?) are likely to face Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero on this show. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 on HBO Max). Join me for my live review for the pre-show or the start of the pay-per-view card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.