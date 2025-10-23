AEW Full Gear lineup: Championship match set for the next pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, November 22, in Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center.

-Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: Mone defeated Statlander to retain the TBS Championship at last year’s Full Gear, which was also held in Newark. Based on the angle on the WrestleDream pre-show, Big Boom AJ and a partner (QT Marshall?) are likely to face Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero on this show. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 on HBO Max). Join me for my live review for the pre-show or the start of the pay-per-view card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).