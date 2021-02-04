AEW Dynamite viewership for the Beach Break themed edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 844,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 734,000 viewers who watched the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: AEW encountered some technical issues on streaming platforms last week, which may have hurt last week’s number. The show two weeks ago delivered 854,000 viewers, so they were a little shy of that mark last night. Wednesday’s Dynamite finished third in the 18-49 demographic with a .42 in Wednesday’s cable ratings. AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 610,000 viewers and finished 51st with a .15 in the 18-49 demo for USA Network.