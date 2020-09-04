WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Roman Reigns promo, WWE Women’s Tag Title match, No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship at Clash of Champions

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Roman Reigns will address the fans with Paul Heyman at his side.

-Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-Big E vs. Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus vs. King Corbin in a four-way to earn a WWE Championship match at WWE Clash of Champions.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. Join me for my live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...