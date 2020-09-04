Rocky Romero on NJPW Strong, NJPW’s expansion into the United States, Talk ‘N Shop a Mania with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Rocky Romero

Host: JP John Poz

Twitter: @TwoManPowerTrip

Website: www.tmptempire.com

Interview available at Tmptow.podomatic.com

The popularity of Talk’n Shop: It’s been a pretty crazy and eventful last few months for Talk’n Shop. I think we’ve made the best of everything and have managed to maneuver around all of the obstacles that have come our way. When we restarted the podcast this year, we didn’t expect Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson to have been released from WWE two weeks after WrestleMania. So that really gave us this great momentum.

Talk ‘N Shop a Mania on PPV:The podcast turned into the roots of Talk ‘N Shop a Mania the pay-per-view. We really did well with the show, we had been expecting only a couple of hundred people to watch that so we were floored with the numbers and how well it did. With the pandemic hitting, I think it was perfect timing for us. It turned into this kind of cult classic for hopefully years to come. It laid the groundwork for what will hopefully be a Talk ‘N Shop A Mania II pay-per-view.

NJPW running NJPW Strong shows: It is a NJPW run show, but it is a studio style show being shot on in California with all the workers who can’t make it over to Japan for the big NJPW shows. It is a very traditional style, pure wrestling show, and it’s very easy to digest for the fans. It’s only 60 minutes as opposed to a few hour long shows. Every Friday night you can watch it on demand on NJPW World.

NJPW’s U.S. expansion: I think it’s interesting because the U.S. expansion is really an extension for the Japanese NJPW product. The Japan product is our bread and butter, it will always be number one for us. There was always a plan to do a NJPW Strong type show, but it would have obviously been done in front of people for a live crowd in the United States. The pandemic kind of hurried things along as we had to make some decisions pretty quickly, but it always what NJPW wanted to do.

Other topics include his time in NJPW going all the way back to 2004 to present day, all of his IWGP Jr Tag Champion runs, his time in ROH and CMLL, NJPW Strong, NJPW Dojo, Black Tiger IV, his music, and much more.

