The Miz discusses his verbal exchanges with Big E, what he feels Talking Smack is about

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Walkway To Fight Club Podcast with The Miz

Host: Steven Muehlhausen

Interview available at YouTube

The Miz on recent Big E controversy from Talking Smack: “Yeah, like my goal was to like, so from where I come from in WWE I know what the brass wants. I’ve been in the main events. I’ve been a WWE Champion. And in order to be that champion, I had to change. Change my outlook on everything. There’s a thing like being goofy and entertaining and fun. That doesn’t always put butts in seats. It allows people to look at you and go, ‘Oh, this guy’s fun, I can’t wait to see him.’ But you’re not the poster child. You’re not the main event caliber. You’re not going for the Universal championship. And that’s what it takes. And Big E has all the tools that is needed to be a main eventer or a Universal champion.

“However, the way I look at him is he’s very goofy, and he’s very entertaining. And I don’t think that’s what is necessary. Now, if you watch Talking Smack episode one, Talking Smack episode two, you see Big E change from the funny haha entertaining Big E to a serious matter of fact, and this is how it’s done Big E to a person to literally to a person who you watch both episodes, you look at him and you go, ‘This is a main event caliber (talent). This is a person that people will pay money for to see as their Universal champion. And all it took was, you know, a question, a debate.

“Honestly, I wish more people could have conversations like this. Open conversations like Big E and myself, we have these conversations. We talk about these things and put it on Talking Smack. That’s what Talking Smack is all about. Getting you behind the scenes, hearing what people talk about in the locker room, what kind of discussions are happening. These are the discussions that we have. We are open and we are honest about them. And if I’m wrong, tell me I’m wrong and tell me why I’m wrong. And if you’re wrong, I’m gonna say this and this is my opinion, and we’re gonna listen to each other and observe and learn. And I think that’s what more people need to do.”

Other interview topics include what life would be like for him if he hadn’t done The Real World, not being on the road as much with WWE due to COVID, and more.