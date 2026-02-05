TNA Impact on AMC, ROH on HonorClub, Raw and Smackdown grades, Penta, Madison Rayne, Mason Madden, Luke Graham

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s TNA Thursday Night Impact was taped on January 23 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Tingley Coliseum. The show features Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz vs. Elijah and Jada Stone. Impact will be simulcast on AMC and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore and Chris McNeil’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays. My Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 29 percent of the vote. C finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave Friday’s WWE Smackdown a B- grade during my same-night audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 42 percent of the vote. A finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Penta is 41.

-Madison Rayne (Ashley Lomberger) is 40.

-Mason Madden (Brennan Williams) is 35. He also worked as Dio Maddin and Mace in WWE.

-The late Luke Graham (James Johnson) was born on February 5, 1940. He died from congestive heart failure at age 66 on June 23, 2006.