WWE Evolve results (2/4): Vetter’s review of Jackson Drake vs. Kam Hendrix for the Evolve Championship, Carlee Bright vs. Tyra Mae Steele, Dante Chen vs. Trill London

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 46)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed February 4, 2026, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone provided commentary. I will reiterate what I wrote from the prior episodes — the curtains at the Performance Training Center are dropped, making the venue seem smaller and more intimate. There are only two or three rows at ringside, so we only have maybe 150 or so people present. I’ve also noted that the background has changed in this latest taping, as we have more video screens hanging on the walls in the background, and the room is a bit darker, too.

* The heels were in charge last week, in what was easily my least favorite episode of Evolve since it launched. The Performance Center heels were hanging out in the locker room, and Kam Hendrix was confident he would win the title tonight. Sean Legacy walked in; he was ordered to clean up their mess (because he lost last week).

1. Tyra Mae Steele vs. Carlee Bright. Tyra grabbed her around the waist and threw her to the mat; she did it two more times. She did a modified Gator Roll on the mat, then tied Carlee in a Surfboard at 1:30. Carlee fired back with a headscissors takedown. Steele hit a German Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall, and she tied up Bright on the mat. Carlee hit a running Blockbuster at 4:00. She went for a top-rope crossbody block, but Steele caught her, put her across her shoulders, and hit “Mayday” (a modified Samoan Drop) for the pin. Decent.

Tyra Mae Steele defeated Carlee Bright at 4:36.

* Backstage, the WWE ID talent talked — three heels and four babyfaces. Brad Baylor and Jackson Drake explained that they “need to band together” in this war against the PC heels. (Again, notably absent are It’s Gal, Marcus Mathers, and Jack Cartwheel.) Aaron Rourke told Drake, “I left my number in your bag so you can call me anytime you want.”

* Elsewhere backstage, Arianna Grace and Nikkita Lyons talked about when they visited “the creepy psychic lady” a couple of weeks ago. They are still unnerved by the visit. Masyn Holiday and Layla Diggs walked up. Grace said, “We all got off on the wrong high heel,” and they should put the past behind them. Masyn and Layla danced and wanted the others to join them. Yeah, that was as dumb as it sounds.

2. Drake Morreaux vs. Sam Holloway. Glad to see Sam back on the Evolve shows as he’s only had a handful of matches here. Sam is about 6’8″, so Drake might be 6’9″ or even 6’10” — I didn’t realize he was that tall! He knocked Sam down with a shoulder tackle, then he hit a huracanrana! “Are you kidding me?” Stone shouted. “That was impressive.” Drake hit a sidewalk slam and a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 1:30. Sam dropped him with a big boot to the jaw. He backed Drake into a corner and hit a chop.

Holloway flipped Drake into the turnbuckles and got a nearfall at 3:00. Drake hit a running kick that sent Sam from the apron to the floor. Sam hit a slingshot elbow drop into the ring for a nearfall, but he missed a Helluva Kick. Drake hit a Dijak-style Cyclone Mafia Kick, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes and chops, and this has topped my expectations. Sam hit a dropkick that sent Drake to the floor at 5:30. Sam hit a dive over the floor and crashed onto Drake, and it earned a big crowd pop. In the ring, Drake hit a pair of discus clotheslines for the pin! Good action.

Drake Morreaux defeated Sam Holloway at 6:15.

* Chuey Martinez interviewed Morreaux at ringside, noting he’s “stacking up some wins.” Chuey said Team PC has interest in him, but Drake said those guys “don’t represent the whole performance center.” He vowed to win the Evolve Title.

* The WWE ID guys entered the locker room to clean it. It’s Gal arrived and called them “dummies” for doing it. Rourke jawed at him and challenged him to a match next week. (Gal’s weird humor really works for me; he’s just different.)

3. Dante Chen vs. Trill London. No disrespect meant, but I forgot Chen is still under contract. Trill has a lot of similar characteristics to Je’Von Evans, but is probably 8 to 10 years older. Basic standing switches early on, and Chen dropped him with a shoulder tackle. Trill did a flipping leapfrog and hit a deep armdrag at 1:30. Rosenberg noted that Trill was a safety in the NFL for two teams. Chen hit a bodyslam and an elbow drop for a nearfall.

Chen hit a running back suplex for a nearfall. Trill got a rollup for a believable nearfall, then a top-rope Whisper In The Wind (twisting cannonball). He missed a Swanton Bomb, but got a sunset flip for a nearfall. Chen nailed him with a superkick to the jaw. Rosenberg noted that Dante looked angry. Chen hit a Pump Kick to the chest, then the “Gentle Touch” (double-handed chops to the chest) for the pin. Dante put out his hand and helped Trill to his feet, and they hugged.

Dante Chen defeated Trill London at 5:29.

* Backstage, Kendal Grey and Karmen Petrovic sat on chairs across from each other, close enough that their feet could touch. Kendal vowed that Karmen was not going to win her title. Karmen warned Kendal that she’s looking past her, but she wants that to continue, because people always underestimate her (Karmen). That match is next week! [C]

* The season finale is February 25, but the season II premiere is March 4 with “Succession II.” Point being, we aren’t missing a week of episodes.

* Chuey interviewed Kali Armstrong last week, noting she’s had some losses lately. Kali is disappointed in herself for her losing streak. “I gotta get that dog back into me,” she said. “Maybe I need to go home for a minute until I remember who I am and where I came from.”

4. Jackson Drake (w/Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes) vs. Kam Hendrix (w/Team PC) for the WWE Evolve Title. Stone said Jackson has been champion for 245 days now. A feeling-out process early on, and Kam knocked him down with a shoulder block. There was interference on the floor, and the ref ejected everyone from ringside. Kam tied up Drake on the mat and was in charge. Drake hit a spin kick to the ear and a German Suplex for a nearfall at 5:00.

The ref got bumped by Hendrix; Drake hit a jumping knee on Kam, and everyone was down. The PC heels jumped in the ring, and all stomped on Drake! The Team ID babyfaces ran in to chase them off. Keanu Carver ran in and battled the ID kids. Swipe Right returned; the commentators noted this now looked like a Battle Royal. Holloway got in there and brawled with Carver. Legacy hit a flip dive to the floor on several heels. Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor hit a team doublestomp move on Kam. Cappuccino Jones nailed the Froggy Brew elbow drop. Jackson hit his running knee to the side of the head for the (tainted) pin!

Jackson Drake defeated Kam Hendrix to retain the WWE Evolve Title at 7:39.

* Cappuccino Jones told Jackson Drake he’s coming for the title and “you owe me one.”

Final Thoughts: A good rebound week after last week’s clunky show. Drake Morreaux-Sam Holloway was a really good, above-average big man match and the reason to tune in. The main event was a fun, albeit overbooked, affair. Did Swipe Right and Jackson Drake just turn babyface? Because it sure feels so, and the crowd reacted to them like babyfaces.

The Kendal Grey-Petrovic exchange was well done — simple and effective. They didn’t have to raise their voices, threaten each other, or slap each other. They made their points and stressed why we should care. Bravo. The other two matches were simply there. Trill is still pretty green, and it showed. Tyra-Carlee was fine, but nothing beyond that. After a few shorter episodes in recent weeks, this episode clocked in at 55 minutes.