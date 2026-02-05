AEW Collision lineup: TNT Title match and a Parking Lot Fight set for Saturday

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Roderick Strong in a three-way for the TNT Championship

-Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Dezmond Xavier, and Zachary Wentz vs. Big Bill, Bryan Keith, Zack Gibson, and James Drake in a Parking Lot Brawl

-Kevin Knight vs. Scorpio Sky

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “GOA” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun

Powell’s POV: The winners of the Bucks vs. GOA will earn a spot in a three-way tag match on Dynamite for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles. Saturday’s Collision was taped on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Pearl Theater at the Palms. The show will be simulcast on Saturday on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available afterward. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).