AEW Rampage TV taping spoilers: A detailed in-person report on the taping for Friday’s show (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Rampage TV Taping

Milwaukee, Wisconsin at UWM Panther Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Chris Vetter

Tony Khan appeared and introduced NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who came to the ring to a MASSIVE POP. He held up an AEW title.

They changed the entrance ramp to a red rug, and put up several “Rampage” signs on the ring barriers. We finally get started with the taping at 9:20. Unfortunately, a lot of people in the cheap seats far from the ring had left. I doubt it will be noticeable on TV. That would definitely be something to work on for the next time, is getting the taping going right away.

1. Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo defeated Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus in the AEW Tag Title eliminator tournament final in 13:24 to earn a tag title shot at All Out. Just an incredible match, easily best of the night, and not even close. Like on Dynamite, the Young Bucks sat on the top of the ramp and watched the action. The crowd chanted “This is Awesome!” early as Fenix and Jungle Boy traded cool Lucha moves. Fenix did the “Eddie Guerrero swivel” and the crowd chanted “Eddie!” Fenix hit a superb frogsplash. Jungle Boy came back with an excellent Poison Rana. Pentago hit a Code Red on the ring apron. The Lucha Brothers hit their simultaneous kicks to Luchasaurus’s head and then pinned him.

After the match, the Bucks attacked, but the four babyfaces run them off. The faces all celebrate in the ring. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus left the ring. The Lucha Brothers spotted young fans with masks and signs written in Spanish. The two fans were brought into the ring and the Brothers showed off the signs. They took off their gloves and gave them to these kids. A really neat moment that I doubt makes TV.

TNT Champion Miro came to the ring and threw Fuego Del Sol down the ramp. They got in the ring, and Miro yelled at him for daring to even challenge him for his title. Miro ripped off Fuego’s mask, and the crowd booed. Miro continued to beat up Fuego until Eddie Kingston made the save. Eddie and Miro brawled; Eddie hit a T-Bone suplex. Referees ran out and seperated them.

2. The Bunny (w/The Blade) defeats Tay Conti at 4:42. Tay was dominating the match, but the crowd was coming down after that hot tag match and wasn’t into this too much, which is too bad, because this wasn’t bad action. At the 4:00 mark, Penelope Ford walked to ringside and hopped up on the ring apron. As Conti and the ref were distracted, Bunny pulled out an object and struck Conti with it to get the cheap victory.

There was a backstage interview. Mark Henry was shown on one screen, Kenny Omega, Brandon Cutler, and Don Callis were on another screen, and Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian were on another screen. Callis said Omega was about to team with a no-talent loser, then turned to Cutler and says “no offense.” Funny.

3. Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian defeated Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler (w/Don Callis, Michael Nakazawa) at 8:40. I really wanted to like this, but I didn’t. This was all Vince McMahon-style haha action. It almost felt like an untaped match. Cutler wore his track suit and was in the match for the predominant part. Omega consistently refused to tag in whenever Christian was in the match. Nakazawa got beat up at ringside and was thrown over the guardrail. Eventually, Omega bailed up the ramp, leaving the faces to beat up and pin Cutler. After the match, they beat up Nakazawa some more, too.

It appeared the show was over as the faces headed to the back, but they came back out, along with CM Punk! Fans who had already headed to the exits ran back to their seats. In what was likely a dark segment, Punk thanked the fans again. He and Christian have great camaraderie, and Christian said, “It’s a big f—ing deal you are here.” They hugged. Kazarian grabbed the mic and said that as an AEW original, he welcomes them both to the locker room. Punk concluded by urging everyone who had fun to tell a friend or Tweet about it… but if they didn’t have fun, they should “shut the f— up.” A fun way to end a long show, as we literally finished at 10:30 p.m. central.