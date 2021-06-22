ROH Best in the World PPV lineup: First title match announced, three additional matches advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Ring of Honor Best in the World pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, July 11 in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

-Tony Deppen vs. Dragon Lee for the ROH TV Title.

-Brody King vs. Jay Lethal.

-EC3 vs. Flip Gordon.

-Josh Woods vs. Silas Young in a Last Man Standing match.

Powell’s POV: ROH made the official announcement regarding the ROH TV Title match today at ROHWrestling.com. ROH will have fans back in attendance for this event.