Rey Mysterio is undergoing surgery

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rey Mysterio is scheduled to undergo surgery today. The WWE star shared on Instagram that he would undergo surgery to repair a torn abductor. Check out Mysterio’s video via Instagram.com.

Powell’s POV: Mysterio suffered the injury on the Smackdown before WrestleMania 41, presumably when he was pulled from the ring by Julius Creed. Mysterio was pulled from WrestleMania and replaced by Rey Fenix, who lost to El Grande Americano. The recovery time from abductor surgery depends on the severity of the tear. Here’s wishing Rey the best with his surgery and recovery.